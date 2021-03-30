HP Corse Launches Two New Exhaust Systems For KTM 890 Duke R

Back in the day, parallel-twin engined motorcycles sounded, well, rather boring. Today, most motorcycle manufacturers have equipped their bikes with parallel-twin engines bearing uneven firing orders. Engines like that of the KTM 890 Duke R, equipped with its unique 75-degree crankshaft, not only gives the engine the sound of a V-twin, but also the power delivery characteristics, as well.

Now, out of the box, the KTM 890 Duke R produces quite a meaty exhaust note. However, it does leave quite a lot to be desired as far as overall volume and raspiness is concerned. Luckily, there are quite a few aftermarket exhaust options for those of you who want to make your bikes sing a louder song. The latest of which comes from Italian exhaust specialist, HP Corse. The exhaust company has released two new models specifically designed for the new KTM 890 Duke R. Let's take a closer look.

The HP Corse SP-3 Carbon Short R is a street-legal Euro 5 homologated aftermarket exhaust system. Designed and engineered in Bologna, the SP-3 Carbon significantly reduces weight, improves sound, and enhances engine response and overall performance across the rev range. Interestingly, this particular aftermarket exhaust system is Euro 5 approved with or without the DB killer, as it falls well within the regulated sound parameters. The SP-3 Carbon Short comes in two color options, Titanium and Black, priced at €780.80 ($916.83 USD) and €732 ($861.22 USD), respectively.

A more affordable, yet equally eye-catching option for the KTM 890 Duke R, is the HP Corse EVOXTREME. Employing a slimmer and more compact design, the EVOXTREME measures just 31 cm long, and bolts directly onto the 890 Duke's existing mid-pipe. The exhaust pipe boasts subtle yet sharp lines, which nicely complement the overall styling of the KTM 890 Duke R. Just like the SP-3 Carbon, the EVOXTREME is Euro 5 approved. Available in either Titanium, for €549 ($646 USD), or Black, for €524 ($617 USD), the EVOXTREME enhances the bike's overall aesthetics, engine sound, and performance.