The Husqvarna Norden 901 concept debuted to great fanfare at EICMA 2019. Though the prototype generated immense interest in the brand, Husky—hamstrung by the COVID-19 pandemic—couldn't release the production model until two years later, in November, 2021. When the Norden finally broke cover, however, many customers were surprised to see that the adventure-tourer couldn’t quite match up with its KTM cousin, the 890 Adventure R.

All signs point to that changing in 2023, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently certified the Norden 901 and Norden 901 Expedition variants for the new model year. While the approval certainly bodes well for the upcoming release, Husqvarna hasn’t exactly kept the secret under wraps.

At the Pierer Mobility Group’s REV Dealer Summit on July 16-18, 2022, the brand showcased the Norden 901 Expedition prototype. Since that coming out party at North Carolina’s Charlotte Convention Center, images of the Expedition have also made the rounds online.

Based on the photos alone, we expect the travel-oriented trim to come with soft luggage, a tall windscreen, a center stand, and model-specific graphics. Numerous sources also note that a heated seat and grips and a GPS mount (with a connectivity unit) could round out the touring features.

Husqvarna isn’t forgetting about the off-road crowd either. Brand enthusiasts anticipate the firm replacing the base model Norden’s WP APEX 43 fork with the 48 mm XPLOR front-end for additional suspension travel. An upgraded skid plate should help deflect on- and off-road debris while the customizable Explorer ride mode puts the power in the rider’s hands.

According to several reports, the 2023 Norden 901 Expedition will retail for $15,799. That’s a $1,300 markup over the standard Norden. If the Expedition arrives with all the goodies listed above, the up-spec trim could present a value for adventure-touring riders and yet another category contender from the Pierer Mobility Group.