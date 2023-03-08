Honda Presents Custom Kits For CB350 Neo-Retro Roadster In India

Honda Motorbike and Scooter India (HMSI) unveiled brand-new custom kits for the CB350, a popular motorcycle in India, in March 2023. The 350cc neo-retro Honda is now even more unique, and hence more alluring with six new component packages. This should poise the CB350 as an attractive alternative to the recently launched 350 models from Royal Enfield.

The new component kits are rather varied and can be put together by either the dealers or the clients themselves. They are based on the two Honda CB350 model versions that are now on the market: the traditional standard version CB350 H'ness as well as the slightly sportier CB350 RS.

The H'ness and the RS are both eligible for Honda's cafe racer kits, which are the first to be made available. These kits' two primary parts are the passenger seat cover and the cowl that surrounds the round LED headlight. The package also includes ornamental strips for the cast aluminum rims, side covers, guards, and chrome pieces. For the RS and the H'ness, Honda charges the equivalent of around $211 and $264, respectively.

Long-distance traveling is more comfortable with the Tourer Custom Kit. It features a high, clear windshield, hand protectors up front, a seat with extra padding, and an enlarged luggage rack in the back, among other things. The distance between the footrests and the safety bar is also a few millimeters wider. It retails for the equivalent of $211 USD, which is similar to the price of the cafe racer kit.

The Comfort Custom Kit, which costs the same as the touring kit, offers better comfort thanks to an even higher front windscreen and a small backrest cushioning. The foot pegs are also significantly farther forward, and the seat gets voluminous padding. Moreover, there are hand guards, crash bars, and a carrier for soft luggage or side panniers to be attached.

Next, the CB350 H'ness solo carrier package, which replaces the passenger pad with a sizable luggage rack, is designed for folks looking to go on long journeys one-up. With this setup, there are no accommodations for a pillion, but the saddle is thickly cushioned to prioritize long-distance comfort. A small windshield, customized side panels, crash bars, and rim strips are also part of the kit. Moreover, the solo carrier kit retails for roughly $211 USD.

Last but not least, the CB350 SUV Custom Kit gives the neo-retro machine a more scrambler-like aesthetic. It has a small windscreen, crash bars, a blacked-out exhaust system, hand guards, and optional luggage racks. A more durable, dual-purpose pair of tires can also be chosen, but they are not included in the SUV Custom Kit's $211 USD retail price.