Small-displacement scooters run the show when it comes to mobility in most Asian countries. These nimble, lightweight, and efficient two-wheelers are considered as the lifeblood of the economy, as they're not only responsible for shuttling people to and from work, but also for delivering letters, parcels, and even food.

India is a prime example of a country that's highly reliant on scooters and motorcycles for the mobility of its citizenry on a daily basis, and indeed, there are countless models from all manufacturers on offer. One of the newest to hit the market is the Avenis 125 from Suzuki. Updated for the 2023 model year, the Avenis sports five new colorways, as well as a few technical revisions in compliance to efficiency and emissions regulations.

Divided into two variants—Standard and Race Edition, the Avenis is offered in a total of five colorways, four of which are under the Standard Edition. These consist of Pearl Mirage White with Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray, Pearl Blaze Orange with Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey with Metallic Lush Green, and Metallic Matte Black with Glass Sparkle Black. As for the Race Edition, well, it's differentiated only by its colorway which has been inspired by Suzuki's now-defunct MotoGP race bike. Suzuki's calling it Metallic Sonic Silver with Metallic Triton Blue.

The same 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine from the previous generation is featured in both variations. Its engine is calibrated to produce 8.5 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and 7 pound-feet of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Also, starting in 2023, the Avenis will come standard with an on-board diagnostics system that will identify and signal systemic flaws in the vehicle, making maintenance and repair considerably simpler and easier.

As for pricing and availability, Suzuki Motorcycles India has priced the Avenis 125 at the equivalent of $1,124 USD (Rs 92,000). Meanwhile, the Race Edition retails for a modest premium of $1,128 USD (Rs 92,300), thanks to the racing-derived livery.