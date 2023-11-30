For naked streetfighter enthusiasts like myself, KTM’s Duke series of bikes is definitely worth experiencing. While the brand’s ultra-futuristic and sharp styling may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there’s no denying that the performance and tech these bikes bring to the table. Indeed, from the smallest 125 Duke to the fire-breathing 1290 Super Duke R, KTM has always aspired to be on the top of its class.

Just when we thought things couldn’t get any better than the 1290 Super Duke R range of hypernakeds, KTM dropped a bombshell by unveiling the 1390 Super Duke R Evo. Interestingly, KTM left this bike out at EICMA, instead opting to unveil the 990 Duke instead. As it would turn out, edging Team Orange enthusiasts in this way would only ramp up the hype for what was to be its new flagship hypernaked machine. The new bike is said to be better, more powerful, and more high-tech than any of its predecessors in all aspects, so strap on your helmet and prepare for a whole lot of dank wheelies.

KTM says that the 1390 Super Duke R Evo is the embodiment of raw power and evolution, particularly in the naked segment. From a styling perspective, the 1390 Super Duke R Evo looks sharper and more athletic than the 1290, with one of the biggest changes being a completely restyled headlight. Said headlight is sure to divide opinions, and personally, I prefer the split-LED headlight of the previous generation. Nevertheless, I have no doubt that this new design will gradually grow on me, as well as many other enthusiasts of high-performance naked bikes.

The entire structure of the 1390 Super Duke R Evo has also been revamped to deliver an aggressive aesthetic in improved performance. A lowered profile, more compact chassis, and the use of lightweight materials gives the bike a more aggressive stance, while keeping the weight at a fairly modest 467 pounds wet. Like its predecessor, the 1390 Super Duke R Evo does little to hide its muscles. The exposed orange frame, massive engine, and one-piece subframe make for a feast for the eyes, while the unmistakable angular lines and loud orange paint give it an unmistakable look even from afar.

As far as performance goes, the 1390 Super Duke R Evo packs tons of it. In fact, calling it excessive would be a massive understatement. It’s powered by the updated LC8 engine that’s been bored up to 1,350cc. There’s also an integrated cam shift for more performance and improved efficiency. In total, the updated liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, V-twin engine pumps out a whopping 188 horsepower and 107 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, a refined airbox improves performance, while a redesigned fuel tank with a bigger capacity improves range.

On the technology side of the equation, the 1390 Super Duke R Evo boasts the very best of what KTM has to offer. Now, Team Orange has never been one to shy away from throwing in all sorts of tech into its bikes, even entry-level machines designed for beginners.

That said, the 1390 pretty much has every performance-oriented tech feature you could think of. So yes, it gets multiple ride modes, as well as cornering ABS and traction control. Even the suspension, from WP of course, is electronically adjustable. On top of all this, KTM offers optional tech upgrades such as engine brake control and enhanced suspension modules for riders looking to level up the bike’s already impressive performance.

Now, I mentioned the polarizing headlight, and as it would turn out, it’s more than just for show. The new headlight isn’t just lighter than the old one, it also offers “Smart” features that promise improved visibility in low light conditions. The headlight auto adjusts its brightness according to ambient light conditions. Now, a similar feature has always been offered since KTM’s second-generation Dukes, so it’ll be interesting to see how much better this is on the new 1390.

It’s obvious that KTM has worked around the clock to keep the new 1390 Super Duke R Evo’s weight to a minimum. However, the fact is that a bike of this magnitude will weigh quite a bit. Couple this with tightening emissions and noise regulations, and you get an exhaust system that’s beefy for all the wrong reasons. While KTM’s efforts in reducing weight are by all means admirable, the 1390 Super Duke R Evo still weighs four pounds more than its predecessor, at 467 pounds wet. Given this heft, it’ll be interesting to see how this bike handles the weight, but I’m sure it’ll do an excellent job thanks to the WP semi-active suspension and Michelin Power GP tires.

As for pricing and availability, there’s no doubt that a hypernaked of this caliber will command quite a premium. The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo has an MSRP of $21,499 USD. For those looking to see this beast in the metal, or want to place an order for this beast straightaway, I recommend getting in touch with your nearest KTM dealer.

Gallery: 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Evo

10 Photos

It’s worth mentioning that the 1390 Super Duke has been launched to celebrate 30 years of KTM’s Duke legacy. As such, it pays homage to its roots, as is seen in colorways that nod to the first Super Duke that debuted back in 2005. Furthermore, the 1390 Super Duke R Evo can be personalized with KTM PowerParts and PowerWear.