Ducati likes to save something special for EICMA each year, and 2023 is no exception. That’s why, on November 7, 2023, the team from Borgo Panigale introduced the limited-edition Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916.

Channeling the spirit of the Massimo Tamburini-designed 916 and adding an exclusive livery by Centro Stile Ducati that recalls Carl Fogarty’s 1999 World Superbike championship win is a sure recipe for a mesmerizing machine. At the same time, it’s clear that CSD wanted to keep things modern while paying tribute to the icon—not overstepping those 30 years completely. While there’s no mistaking the influences that informed these graphics, there’s also no doubt that they’re from 2023.

Just 500 of these limited-edition Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 bikes will ever be made. Each will be numbered and will also come with special goodies including a certificate of authenticity and a special bike cover. Those are bonuses, though—what you really want to know about are all the sweet performance components on this exclusive limited-edition machine.

Gallery: Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916

36 Photos

Carbon Fiber Everywhere, As Far as the Eye Can See

OK, we might be exaggerating slightly, but there’s a lot of carbon fiber on this bike. You’ll find carbon fiber air ducts on the front brakes, for a start. You’ll also find a carbon fiber heat shield on the exhaust, carbon fiber wings, a carbon fiber mudguard, carbon fiber dry clutch cover, and even five-spoke carbon fiber wheels.

Remember how the Panigale V4 S has those sweet Marchesini forged wheels? These carbon fiber wheels are a full three pounds lighter than those. They’re also seven and a half pounds lighter than the wheels found on the standard Panigale V4. Because of this, Ducati says that the moment of inertia is reduced by 26 percent up front and 46 percent in the rear—things you’ll probably appreciate if you take this beast to the track.

More Goodies

The front brake setup consists of a pair of Brembo Stylema R calipers, fitted with the aforementioned carbon fiber cooling ducts. You’ll also find a Brembo MCS master cylinder with a remote adjuster, so you can adjust on the fly and not need to stop—or even to bring any tools.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 also comes with an STM-EVO dry clutch. Mechanical engine braking can be adjusted if you change the secondary spring—and there’s also an open clutch cover (included in the race kit that comes with this bike) for track use only, so you can appreciate the universal call of the true Ducatisti.

Adjustable billet aluminum foot pegs, a standard up and down quickshifter, and the Ducati Data Analyser+ system all come standard as well.

The race kit that comes with each Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversario 916 comes with billet aluminum caps to sit in place of the rearview mirrors when you take them off; a number plate holder remover kit; the open clutch cover; and that Ducati Data Analyser+ system.

Pricing and Availability

The Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniverseario 916 will be available Ducati dealerships worldwide beginning in March 2024—but only until all 500 have sold.

Pricing will vary by region, as with all of Ducati’s models that it sells worldwide. In the US, MSRP is $45,995. In Canada, the MSRP is $53,995 CDN.