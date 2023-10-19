Fans of Team Green are in for a treat in 2024, as Kawasaki rolls out its refreshed 2024 lineup. This time around, it’s the top-of-the-line performance models that get a refresh. 2024 marks the tenth year of the Kawasaki Ninja H2, one of the few production bikes today that comes with a supercharger straight out of the factory. Furthermore, Kawasaki has also refreshed its naked sibling, the Z H2 SE, for the 2024 model-year. Let’s take a closer look.

Kicking things off with the Z H2 SE, this bike is one of the most powerful hyper-nakeds in the market, as it boasts a 998cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four-cylinder engine with a proprietary supercharger. This results in a max output of 197 horsepower and 101 pound-feet of torque. All this power is kept at bay with a sophisticated electronics package consisting of multiple ride modes, as well as an IMU electronics package that offers safety features like cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control.

On top of all that, the Kawasaki Z H2 SE is made even better with Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Skyhook EERA Technology. This gives the suspension the ability to instantaneously adapt to different road and riding conditions. Of course, with mind-boggling performance, the Z H2 SE needs to stop well, too, and it does so with the help of Brembo Stylema Monobloc brake calipers Other features include a quickshifter, launch control, cornering management, electronic cruise control, and smartphone connectivity.

As for pricing and availability, the 2024 Kawasaki Z H2 SE is now available in Kawasaki dealerships in the US for $21,300. It comes in the Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray / Ebony / Mirror Coated Black paint scheme.

Up next, let’s focus our attention on the Ninja H2. For 2024, Kawasaki is releasing two iterations, same as before, in the form of the Ninja H2 ABS and Ninja H2R. The Ninja H2 is further subdivided into two versions: the Ninja H2 ABS and the Ninja H2 Carbon, which, as the name suggests, commands a premium due to its extensive use of carbon fiber.

Performance-wise, we’re looking at a similar engine as that of the Z H2 SE, albeit tuned to produce even more power – 228 horsepower and 104.9 pound-feet of torque. The engine is housed in a lightweight steel trellis frame, and the bike boasts compact superbike dimensions characterized by the same aggressive bodywork found in the previous versions. The 2024 Ninja H2 and H2 Carbon come standard with high-spec Brembo Stylema calipers, as well as Kawsaki Quick Shift (KQS) and nine modes of Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC). Both models get a full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity via the Rideology mobile app.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon, meanwhile, features all of the same technology and features, but boasts a carbon fiber front fairing, giving it a sportier, more aggressive look. Of course, this drives the price up to $35,600 USD, while the standard Ninja H2 is slightly more affordable at $32,100 USD.

Last but certainly not least, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R is designed for the most diehard, power-hungry riders. Designed for use solely on the race track, this bike takes everything performance-oriented about the regular Ninja H2, and turns it up to eleven. As such, its 998cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, supercharged, inline-four produces a whopping 326 horsepower and 121.5 pound-feet of torque. All this power is governed by a suite of sophisticated electronics, as well as carbon fiber aero components.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2R gets launch control, Brembo Stylema calipers, an Öhlins rear shock, and fully adjustable front suspension. Just like the Ninja H2, it gets all the bells and whistles you could ask for from a technological standpoint, albeit for use only on closed courses. It’s offered in a Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black, and is priced at a rather steep $58,100 USD.