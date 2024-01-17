What do a Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, a Ducati Panigale V4 R, a BMW M 1000 RR, and a Yamaha MT-10 SP all have in common? Over the past few years, all four of these bikes have joined the ranks of machines that LEGO has turned into buildable kits for everyone to enjoy. And now, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R is about to become the latest entry in the series.

On March 1, 2024, the LEGO Technic Kawasaki Ninja H2R Motorcycle kit will become available for LEGO fans to purchase and build. The MSRP is $84.99, which might seem like a pretty penny for a toy you have to build yourself. However, since the MSRP on a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja H2R ABS is currently $58,100 in the US market (and varies by geographic region), it seems like a relatively inexpensive way to get your hands on an H2R of your very own.

Of course there's no carbon fiber, Öhlins TTX36 rear shock with remote preload adjustability, or Brembo Stylema calipers on the LEGO version. Instead, what you do get is a 1:8-scale model with steering, a suspension, a two-speed gearbox, a four-piston engine that's articulated, and a turbocharger. Do you have a lot of other turbocharged LEGO Technic kits in your garage? We're going to guess that the answer is no.

While the BMW M 1000 RR kit came with a paddock stand to help you display your completed bike after you'd finished building it, the Kawasaki Ninja H2R kit comes with a simple side stand instead. Both are true to the bikes that they're on. To be totally fair, the M 1000 RR also features almost three times the number of pieces (1,920 pieces for BMW vs. 643 for Kawasaki) that are present in the Ninja H2R kit.

If any two-wheeled enthusiasts have been collecting these LEGO kits as they've been released, they're clearly going to need a bigger brick garage. Like other LEGO Technic kits, this one is aimed at kids 10 years of age and older. The finished bike will measure over 6.5 inches high, 12 inches long, and 3.5 inches wide. It's clearly a great gift for any kid (or big kid) who loves the H2R, or motorcycles in general.