Now that a shiny, new year is upon us, we hope you got everything you wanted over the holidays. If you didn’t, and you’re still looking for just the right toy to make your winter a little brighter, then you’ll definitely want to know what’s new in the LEGO Technic catalog. Batman fans, in particular, will probably be excited to see that the Batcycle from most recent Dark Knight film interpretation, the Batman, will soon be available.

The kit consists of 641 pieces, and is intended for fans aged nine and above. Since it’s a LEGO Technic toy, it of course wouldn’t be complete without moving parts. Thus, the Batcycle gets steering, suspension, an articulating H4 engine, and even a chain drive to connect that engine to the rear wheel. Crucially, there’s also a folding center stand that you can maneuver into the down position so that you can more easily display your Batcycle when you’ve finished building it.

Just how big is the finished model? Measurements are 6.5 inches (16 centimeters) high by 13 inches (33 centimeters) long, and 4.5 inches (11 centimeters) wide. That means it’s a good size for both assembly and display, but it’s not so big that you’ll have a difficult time figuring out where to put it when you’ve got it all together.

Gallery: LEGO Technic Batcycle from The Batman Kit

8 Photos

The Batcycle kit, like all LEGO kits, comes with detailed instructions for assembly. However, if you’re more of a visual learner, don’t worry—LEGO has got you, too. The LEGO Builder app lets you see 3D models of the kits you’re trying to build, which you can then rotate and zoom in on when you need a closer look. You can also save the sets you have in your collection in the app, as well as track your progress in completing them—but the 3D model part seems especially helpful.

Now, here’s the bad news, if you’re reading this soon after its publication date of January 3, 2023. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a couple of months to get one, because the LEGO Technic Batcycle kit isn’t available just yet. According to the toy maker, it’s due for official release on March 1, 2023, at an MSRP will be $49.99.

What do you think of the design? Does it live up to your expectations, or are you disappointed with how faithfully it reproduces the bike seen in the movie? Are you excited to add one to your collection, or will you be skipping this one and waiting for a better Batcycle in the future? Let us know in the comments.