Among all the neo-retro offerings in the market, you could argue that the Kawasaki Z900RS is by far the most retro when it comes to styling and design. This can be found in the small details such as the model’s minimal use of plastic parts, its analog gauges, and of course, the fact that its silhouette follows that of the original Z1 very closely.

That being said, Team Green has refreshed the Z900RS model range for the 2024 model-year, and while the updates are minimal, fans and enthusiasts of Team Green will surely appreciate the updates. As mentioned earlier, the 2024 Z900RS is offered in three trim levels – ABS, Cafe, and SE. They all share the same engine, a 948cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four cylinder engine dishing out 111 horsepower and 72.3 pound-feet of torque. They also all receive what Kawasaki calls “authentic retro styling,” boasting a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular LED headlight, and a stainless steel exhaust system.

Now, let’s dive into the unique characteristics of the individual models. Starting off with the Z900RS ABS, it comes in a new Metallic Diablo Black paint scheme, and features the most neutral setup of the bunch. With an upright seating position, the bike is both sporty and comfortable, making it a versatile all-rounder. It’s also the most affordable Z900RS model at $12,149 USD.

Up next, the Z900RS Cafe takes things to a more dapper level by incorporating a sporty headlight cowl, lower handlebars, and a cafe-racer inspired saddle. As such, the bike has a sportier, more aggressive seating position. It’s also offered in the same Metallic Diablo Black color scheme, but the additional components will cost a slight premium. The Z900RS Cafe for the 2024 model-year has an MSRP of $12,899 USD.

Last but certainly not least is the Z900RS SE, which is the most performance-oriented version. It also pays homage to the iconic Z1 with its Yellow Ball-inspired paintwork, but the fancy features don’t stop with its aesthetics. The Z900RS SE is equipped with components you’d expect to find on supersport motorcycles, such as an Öhlins S46 rear shock with a remote preload adjuster, as well as Brembo M4.32 radially mounted calipers. It carries an MSRP of $14,149.