On October 17, 2023, Husqvarna Motorcycles announced the impending arrival of the 2024 Norden 901. It gets minor updates for the new year, but at least some of them were clearly chosen with rider desires in mind. So, let’s take a look.

The Engine

The heart of the 2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 is still the 889cc parallel twin also found in the KTM 890 Adventure. It makes a claimed 103 horsepower and 73.7 pound-feet of torque and has a bore and stroke of 90.7mm by 68.8mm. It’s mated to a six-speed gearbox and has a PASC antihopping slipper clutch.

Suspension, Brakes, Wheels, and Tires

Suspension-wise, the 2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 has a WP Apex 43 upside down front fork with compression and rebound adjustability. In the back, the WP Apex monoshock unit offers preload and rebound adjustability. The front fork offers 220mm (about 8.7 inches) of travel, while the rear shock offers 215mm (about 8.5 inches) of travel.

The brake system consists of Husqvarna-branded components built by J. Juan. Up front, you’ll find a pair of four-piston, radially mounted calipers paired with 320mm floating brake discs. In the rear, you’ll find a single two-piston floating caliper and 260mm brake disc setup. Husqvarna also included isolation plates in the rear caliper pistons, to help with heat stability when you’re really giving that rear brake a workout on long downhills. Bosch ABS also comes standard on the Norden 901.

The wheels on the 2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 are spoked and tubeless, with a 21-inch unit up front and an 18-inch unit in the rear. Both come shod in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber from the factory.

What’s New for 2024

All the things we’ve talked about so far might sound familiar to you if you’ve considered the Norden 901 since the model’s original introduction in 2021. For 2024, Husqvarna has made a few revisions to tweak certain aspects of the bike, both for riders and for emissions compliance.

On the rider side, Husqvarna has integrated a revised cornering-sensitive traction control system. It offers 10 levels of rear wheel slip adjustability if you use the optional Explorer Mode setting. There’s also a new USB port located off to the side of the dashboard, so you can more easily keep your phone or satellite navigation unit of choice charged on the go.

For emergencies, the 2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 now comes with new hazard warning lights that the rider (or a friend) can switch on immediately to alert everyone who enters the line of sight. Last but not least, Husqvarna also installed a new exhaust system on the 2024 Norden 901, which better complies with Euro 5+ emissions regulations.

The 2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 also features a new grey and yellow graphics package on the outside, but if you’ve read this far, then you’ve probably already seen it in at least some of the photos.

Additional Features

The 2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 comes with a steering damper, LED lighting all around, four ride modes (Street, Rain, Offroad, and an optional Explorer mode), a 19-liter (about 5 gallon) fuel tank, and a standard up and down quickshifter.

Dimensions

Husqvarna only lists a dry weight for the 2024 Norden 901 on its official spec sheet, so you’ll need to add the weight of five gallons of fuel to the 204 kilograms (or 450-ish pounds) that Husky claims. Overall ground clearance is 252mm (about 9.9 inches). Seat height is natively adjustable and can go between 854mm and 874mm (or 33.6 inches and 34.4 inches).

Gallery: 2024 Husqvarna Norden 901

13 Photos

Pricing and Availability

The 2024 Husqvarna Norden 901 should already be available at Husqvarna dealers around the world, according to the company. However, it hasn’t officially announced pricing yet—so you’ll likely want to enquire with your local authorized Husqvarna dealer if you’re interested in getting your hands on one.

For riders in the US, you may also be pleased to note that Husqvarna is also releasing the Norden 901 Expedition in the US as a 2024 model. With its upgraded, fully adjustable WP Xplor suspension, riders who enjoy spending as much time off the beaten path as they can have more suspension travel and ground clearance over the standard Norden 901 by choosing this model.

Pricing information has also not yet been announced for the 2024 Norden 901 Expedition. However, in the US, the 2023 Norden 901 had a starting MSRP of $14,499. Presumably, both the 2024 Norden 901 and the Expedition version will be priced somewhat higher than that.