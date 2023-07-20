Starting Them Young: Husqvarna And GasGas Launch Kids Balance E-Bikes

For most of us, we got our first taste of the two-wheeled lifestyle aboard a bicycle that was probably way too big for us. Kids these days, however, have it much easier. Nowadays, both bicycle and motorcycle manufacturers are developing bikes to shorten the learning curve of young riders, effectively breeding the next generation of elite riders in the process.

A good example of this would be the whole balance bike trend. By eliminating pedals, kids can grasp the fundamentals of riding on two wheels without the added pressure of having to pedal. This also gives kids the option to either transition to cycling or motocross riding as they grow up, as the essentials when it comes to balancing a two-wheeler are the same. This is why balance bikes from the likes of Husqvarna have gained popularity among the youngsters and their parents.

Speaking of which, Husqvarna and GASGAS, both companies under the Pierer Mobility group, have simultaneously released new balance electric bikes for kids looking to up their game when it comes to learning how to ride. The two bikes are generally built atop the same platform, providing kids up to 12 years of age a suitable platform to learn the basics of balance, body positioning, and throttle control. That said, let’s gloss over the details of both bikes real quick.

Starting off with the GASGAS MC-E 1.20, this balance bike is equipped with three power modes to suit first-timers all the way to young shredders. Built around a TIG-welded aluminum frame, the MC-R E 1.20 is more than capable of taking a hit, providing kids a solid foundation to learn – and make mistakes – on. This kid-focused electric off-roader is equipped with a Manito J-Unit Machete fork, and provides 80 millimeters of suspension travel. Lastly, the bike is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes to provide youngsters with reliable stopping power.

Up next, Husqvarna’s EE 1.20 pretty much embodies the same ethos, but is draped in Husqvarna’s clean white colorway. Here, the balance bike is also equipped with three power modes, with the lowest setting capping speed to 16 kilometers per hour. Meanwhile, as kids gain confidence, they can dial speed up all the way to 32 kilometers per hour in Advanced mode. The bike is suitable for kids up to 12 years old, and with a minimum inseam of 60 centimeters so as to confidently plant both feet on the ground. Like the GASGAS balance bike, the Husky also gets a Manitou J-Unit Machete fork and hydraulic disk brakes.

In terms of availability, the Husqvarna EE 1.20 balance bike is already available in select Husqvarna dealerships. Meanwhile, the GASGAS MC-E 1.20 is set to hit GASGAS showrooms by August, 2023. For more info on pricing and availability, be sure to get in touch with your nearest Husqvarna and GASGAS dealer, as pricing may vary per region.