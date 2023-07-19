On July 17, 2023, Suzuki Motor USA officially opened its reservations for the 25th Anniversary Edition Hayabusa. The bikes themselves won’t roll into authorized Suzuki dealers until September 2023, but any US riders who are interested in owning one can currently sign up to reserve their bike.

2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the Hayabusa, so to celebrate, the House of Hamamatsu wrapped its favorite two-wheeled peregrine falcon in a special Glass Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black two-tone paint and graphics scheme.

Other special features of the 25th Anniversary Edition Hayabusa include a special 25th anniversary emblem, along with raised Suzuki logos on the fuel tank; 25th anniversary logos etched into each muffler; a gloss black cowling trim; gold-anodized brake rotor carriers and chain adjusters; Hayabusa kanji logo on the drive chain plates; and a single-seat cowling fitted as standard from the factory.

Gallery: 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition

13 Photos

Engine and Chassis

The 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition is powered by a 1,340cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder, dual overhead cam engine with bore and stroke of 81.0mm by 65.0mm. It’s mated to a six-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Suspension consists of an upside-down telescopic front fork and a single link-type shock in the rear. Braking duties are performed by a pair of Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers and brake discs up front, and a single Nissin one-piston caliper and brake disc setup in the rear. ABS comes standard at both ends on the 2024 Hayabusa.

Additionally, the Hayabusa comes standard from the factory with a full suite of Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) electronic rider aids, including cruise control, up and down quick shifting, traction control, wheelie control, and more. Suzuki’s Clutch Assist System also comes standard, as does the Suzuki Ram Air Direct system.

Pricing and Availability

As an international OEM, the 25th Anniversary Edition Hayabusa’s pricing and availability will vary by region. In the US, it’s available for pre-order as of July 17, 2023. The MSRP for this 2024-model bike is $19,599, not including destination, freight, or additional charges associated with the purchase of a new motorcycle. That represents an $800 increase over the MSRP of the 2023 Hayabusa, which was $18,799.