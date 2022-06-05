Suzuki USA’s got a huge update to its lineup which include three series and spans nine models. From off-roaders to dual sports, to supermotos, and even a minor change to the Hayabusa, Suzuki’s got a lot of new to offer in 2023.

Starting out with the Hayabusa, the most legendary of bikes in the Japanese brand’s portfolio, the model will get three new colorways which include Pearl Vigor Blue with Pearl Brilliant White, Metallic Mat Black with Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Thunder Gray with Candy Daring Red. The ‘Busa is widely regarded as one of the ultimate bikes from the Suzuki brand and now there’s an even newer look for the model that comes with the latest and greatest riding technologies from the brand which include Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), adjustable engine power delivery, traction control, cruise control, launch control, a bi-directional quick shifter, Motion Track ABS, and a combined brake system among other glorious features. The 2023 model will retail for $18,799 USD.

In the dual-sport category, Suzuki has the DR400S and the DR650S which are both all-around dual-sport motorcycles that feature either a 644cc single or a 398cc single. The updates to the lineup include a fresh coat of paint and decals with the DR650S sporting a Solid Black and Solid Gray colorway with black and orange graphics. There is also another color option for the 650S, which is a Solid Special White with black and blue graphics. Meanwhile, the DR400S gets a bright Champion Yellow coat of paint along with blue and black graphics. There is also another option in Black with black silver and yellow graphics. The DR650S can be had for $6,999 USD, while the 400S goes for $7,099 USD.

For the supermoto crowd, don’t perry, the DR-Z400SM’s new for 2023 with Grand Blue and Solid Black being the new color option in the lineup next to the returning Solid Special White No. 2. Retail is pinned at $7,749 USD.

If you want a Suzuki dirt bike this year, check out the brand’s off-road DR-Z125L or the Motocross RM line which includes the Z450, Z250, 85, and the Army Edition Promotion pack. Suzuki’s iconic Champion Yellow makes a return along with the necessary decals that complete the look for all the models. The more distinct update in the lineup, the Army Edition Promotion pack features a Yoshimura RS-12 Stainless Full Exhaust system, with an aluminum muffler along with a Throttle Syndicate RM Army Edition Graphics kit. This promotion will run for a limited time only, from July 1 to September 30, 2022, so place your orders as soon as you can!

The retail prices on the dirt bikes and the special promotion are as follows: