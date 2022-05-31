Online shopping has been a game changer for tons of people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses scrambled to build online presence in order to attract more customers. Effectively turning our phones into mobile stores, brands are now able to connect much more deeply with their customers. You can buy literally anything over the internet—even motorcycles. This is the case for Suzuki in France, which has now set up its own online platform.

According to a report published by the French motorcycle publication Le Repaire Des Motards, the percentage of e-commerce in France has risen from 9.8 percent to 13.4 percent between 2019 and 2021. Suzuki is capitalizing on this, and has made the switch to online motorbike sales, with the whole model range available for reserve through its new and completely digital booking platform. In reality, motorbike reservations and sales are currently available online, mostly for limited-edition models. Ducati, for example, only four years ago, used the internet to sell its Scrambler Hashtag.

Suzuki, on the other hand, seeks to improve its consumers' purchasing experience. To that end, it has launched Smart Buy Suzuki, an online store. The French division of the Japanese manufacturer provides its clients the option of reserving their new motorbike and being connected with the dealer of their choosing via this completely digital service.

Here you will find all of the bikes in Suzuki's model lineup; including production models, new releases, pre-orders for upcoming models, and even limited edition bikes. Of course, if you want to see the bike in person and take it for a test drive, you'll need to visit your local Suzuki dealer. Suzuki, nevertheless, makes it quite simple to browse and book bikes of your choosing. All you have to do is go to the site, choose your model and dealership, and put down a deposit of 500 Euros. Within two days, the dealer contacts you to complete the transaction and arrange delivery.