Suzuki Unveils Limited 25th Anniversary Edition Hayabusa

In 1999, Suzuki introduced what can be considered the of the most iconic motorcycles in pop culture. Designed specifically to take the crown of the fastest production motorcycle in the world, the Suzuki Hayabusa went on to achieve this goal, and become a mainstay in high-performance motorcycle culture, as well as the bedroom walls of young, soon-to-be motorcyclists.

Now, fast forward to the present day, and the Suzuki Hayabusa lives on. Although no longer the fastest motorcycle in the world, the Suzuki Hayabusa continues to be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to outright speed. With a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four engine, it pumps out a whopping 187 horsepower. Apart from sheer power alone, the Hayabusa also gets a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids. It benefits from a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), giving it cutting edge features like cornerning ABS and traction control. The bike also has a selection of rider aids.

Over the course of its two-and-a-half decade run, Suzuki produced over 200,000 examples of the Hayabusa. Indeed, a lot of people consider the Hayabusa as a hallmark of Suzuki's technological prowess. As such, in celebration of the bike's 25th anniversary, Suzuki has released a limited-edition version of the Hayabusa.

One of the most standout features of the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa is undoubtedly its color scheme. It features a striking motif of orange and black, and is adorned with special graphics that pay tribute to the earlier generations of the super bike. Hayabusa engravings can also be found on the muffler and chain, while a 25th Anniversary emblem and a 3D Suzuki emblem are prominently displayed on the fuel tank. Additionally, the limited-edition Hayabusa gets a seat cowl instead of a pillion seat, giving it a sportier look.

As of press time, Suzuki has yet to announce the pricing and availability of the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa. That being said, for more information on this bike, as well as the rest of Suzuki's 2023 to 2024 lineup, it's best to get in touch with your nearest Suzuki dealership, or visit Suzuki Global's official website linked below.

Gallery: Suzuki Unveils Limited 25th Anniversary Edition Hayabusa