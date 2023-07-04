Adjust Your Chain In One Go With BPA Racing's Chain Adjustment Tool

While a lot of new motorcycles are doing away with the traditional chain-drive system in favor of lower maintenance alternatives such as belts or shafts, the vast majority of performance-oriented motorcycles continue to deliver power to the rear wheel via chain. Of course, if you're the owner of any of the wide selection of chain-driven motorcycles, chances are chain adjustments are part of your routine maintenance schedule.

Depending on your bike, adjusting your chain can take either five minutes, or up to an hour. Lower end motorcycles have finicky chain adjusters, and it can be rather difficult to ensure that both sides of the axle are aligned. Meanwhile, high-end motorcycles have precise chain adjusters that don't rattle around when the axle is loosened. That being said, aligning your rear wheel isn't the only challenge here. Actually fine-tuning chain slack can require multiple attempts, as you measure the movement of the chain up and down manually with a ruler or tape measure.

That being said, a company called BPA Racing has quite an interesting solution that will help you save time and sweat when working on your bike. This contraption may look like some complex tool, but it's actually really simple. The spring-loaded tool allows you to set your bike's chain slack in just one go.

In order to set the tool up, you'll need to have your chain adjusted correctly first, in order to calibrate the tool. Simply calibrate it according to your bike's chain slack specs, attach it to your chain, and adjust the chain tension. Once the lines align, you're golden. Once this tool has been calibrated for your motorcycle, you'll be able to tackle subsequent chain adjustments with ease. Naturally, this type of tool is ideal for folks who frequently conduct maintenance on their bikes – perhaps off-road riders or track riders.

BPA's chain adjustment tool is made out of stainless steel, and is equipped with aluminum rings and a handle for easy operation. The kit comes in a case, and includes a spanner and torx key for calibration. BPA Racing's products are currently on sale via their official website. The chain adjustment tool retails for $45.95 USD, as against a standard price of $89.95 USD.