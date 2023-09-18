Husqvarna just announced its 2024 Enduro Pro models, and both the two-stroke TE 300 Pro and the four-stroke FE 350 Pro are packed with a whole lot of updates underneath their new graphics. The engines on both bikes have been refined, and both bikes also get completely new frames, subframes, bodywork, suspension, and brakes.

The Engines

Starting with the heart of both bikes and working our way out, the 2024 Husqvarna TE 300 Pro utilizes throttle body injection to aid in both consistency and ease of control throughout the power band. Over on the 2024 Husqvarna FE 350 Pro side, there’s a new dual overhead cam engine that Husqvarna touts as being “much more compact” than the previous version. It’s also tilted backward in the frame by two degrees to aid in mass centralization.

Both bikes benefit from an engine management system offering two map presets, while the FE 350 Pro also gets traction control and a quickshifter fitted as standard from the factory.

The 2024 TE 300 Pro is powered by a liquid cooled, 293.2cc, two-stroke single cylinder engine with a perfectly square bore and stroke of 72mm each. Meanwhile, the 2024 FE 350 Pro is powered by a liquid-cooled, 349.7cc four-stroke single cylinder engine with bore of 88mm and stroke of 57.5mm.

Suspension, Brakes, and Wheels

Take a look at the front fork on both the 2024 TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro, and you’ll find a new 48mm WP Xact closed cartridge fork with a mid-valve piston inside. The rear shock is a redesigned WP Xact unit, which both features a new piston and is a full 100 grams lighter and 15 mm shorter than the previous version. That’s 3.5 ounces lighter and just over half an inch shorter. Yet still, it provides 300 mm (nearly 12 inches) of travel. The suspension is also fully adjustable by hand at both ends.

When you’re going hard, you need to know you can stop at a moment’s notice. That’s why Brembo brakes (and a Brembo hydraulic clutch) come standard on both the 2024 TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro models. Galfer brake discs are also fitted at both ends.

The 2024 Husqvarna TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro get a Husqvarna Factory Racing wheel set, featuring Excel Takasago rims

Chassis

Husqvarna also says that it refined the existing chromium molybdenum steel frame for the 2024 model year on both bikes. The shock mounting is no longer connected to the main tube, with the end result being improved anti-squat behavior of the chassis as a whole. Balancing frame flex characteristics, stability, and rider feedback were priorities.

Additionally, the new subframe weighs just 1.8 kilograms (just under four pounds), thanks to a construction of 60 percent polyamide and 40 percent aluminum. Meanwhile, the lower subframe spars and frame mounts are made of cast aluminum to provide enhanced reliability where you want it.

Both bikes also get a new hollow, die-cast aluminum swingarm to both optimize stiffness and simultaneously drop 190 grams (about 6.7 ounces) of weight as compared to the outgoing version.

Other Features

In addition to the updates mentioned above, the 2024 Husqvarna TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro get a new polyamide skid plate, a Supersprox rear sprocket, ODI handlebar grips made from a soft compound, an LED headlight, ProTaper handlebar, electric starter powered by a lithium ion battery, refined bodywork, brake disc protectors at both ends, and a new competition seat cover.

Pricing and Availability

Husqvarna Motorcycles are sold internationally, and pricing and availability vary in different geographical regions. In the US, the 2024 TE 300 Pro is listed as an upcoming model on the Husqvarna Motorcycles website, but no pricing information is available just yet. The 2024 FE 350 Pro is not listed on the US website at this time.

In the UK, both the 2024 TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro are both listed. The MSRP of the 2024 TE 300 Pro in the UK is ₤ 11,449 (about $14,191 at the time of writing), and the MSRP of the 2024 FE 350 Pro in the UK is ₤ 11,849 (about $14,687). Both UK prices include value-added tax (VAT).

As always, your best bet if you’re interested in these or any other Husqvarna Motorcycles, no matter where you live, is to reach out to your local Husqvarna Motorcycle dealer to learn the most up-to-date information regarding pricing and availability in your area.