The Pierer Mobility Group is one of the fastest growing companies in the motorcycle industry. Composed of KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas, the company has established a strong global footprint, and holds a significant position in multiple markets across the globe. The organization recently published its sales report for the first half of 2023, and it reported quite a lot of growth, particularly in Europe and North America.

In the first half of 2023, the Pierer Mobility Group made some impressive strides. Their group revenue surged by a remarkable 20.2 percent, reaching a historic high of €1,387.6 million. Notably, the motorcycle segment saw robust growth, boasting a 19 percent increase. On the two-wheeled front, the bicycle segment wasn't far behind, with an impressive 37 percent growth.

When it comes to their global presence, a significant chunk of their turnover, approximately 59 percent, came from Europe. North America, which includes Mexico, contributed 28 percent to the group's revenue, showcasing a substantial presence in this region. The remaining 13 percent came from various markets around the world, highlighting their diverse international footprint.

In the first half of 2023, the motorcycle segment of Pierer Mobility Group achieved an impressive sales volume increase of 16.5 percent, selling a total of 190,293 motorcycles compared to 163,334 in the previous year. This growth was particularly remarkable in Europe, where sales to dealers surged by 25 percent, reaching 76,767 motorcycles.

Interestingly, nearly 60 percent of the motorcycles found homes in markets beyond Europe. North America stood out with 50,472 units sold, marking a respectable 13 percent increase. Meanwhile, in India, the segment experienced a remarkable boost, with 33,029 units sold, representing a staggering 81 percent increase compared to the previous year. However, it's worth noting that growth rates in Latin America, Asia, and Africa showed signs of decline. Despite this, Pierer Mobility Group's overall performance in the motorcycle segment paints a picture of substantial success and expansion, especially in key markets.

In Europe, Pierer Mobility Group, comprising the motorcycle brands KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS, outshone expectations with a remarkable 20-percent increase in registrations. This impressive growth translated into a solid market share of 10.2 percent, a notable uptick from the 9.9 percent market share recorded in the first half of 2022. It's evident that the group's motorcycles are gaining traction and popularity in the European market, solidifying their position as a key player in the region.

North America remains a pivotal market for the Pierer Mobility Group, where they successfully maintained the substantial market volume recorded in the first half of 2022, with approximately 290,000 newly registered motorcycles. Within this competitive landscape, the KTM Group managed to not only maintain but also expand its market position. In the US, they secured a market share of 12.3 percent, while in the Canadian market, their share reached an impressive 16.9 percent.

When considering both the US and Canadian markets together, the KTM Group achieved a combined market share of 12.9 percent, a noteworthy increase from the 10.6 percent market share recorded in the first half of 2022. This growth reflects the group's ability to not only hold its ground in North America but also to strengthen its foothold, making them a key player in the region's motorcycle market.