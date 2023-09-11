GasGas recently took the wraps off its latest trials bike lineup. Surprisingly, this comes just a year after the brand introduced the already impressive trials range. It seems they were eager to give their models a makeover, and now we have a fresh batch of trials bikes for 2024. According to GasGas, these are their best yet, and the specs certainly suggest that might be true. Plus, all models sport a striking red livery that pays homage to the brand's racing heritage. Let's take a closer look.

Let's kick things off with the TXT GP, available in two versions: 250 and 300. What's particularly exciting is the new Akrapovic exhaust pipe they've added to both models. Crafted from high-grade titanium, this header pipe not only sheds 350 grams in weight but also promises a significant power boost between 2,000 and 7,000 rpm, as claimed by GasGas. It's a noteworthy upgrade for these bikes.

When it comes to handling, the TXT GP models maintain the fully adjustable Tech3 shock, which has seen some improvements. They've enlarged the reservoir by 25 percent, boosting oil capacity. This tweak is aimed at enhancing heat management, particularly when conquering challenging obstacles. Additionally, the bikes feature FIM-approved brake discs both at the front and rear, ensuring reliable stopping power. On top of all that, there's a new gear lever designed with a shorter tip to minimize mud buildup for those muddy off-road adventures.

Now, let's shift our attention to the TXT Racing models, where GasGas has introduced a range of improvements. These models come in four different displacements: 125cc, 250cc, 280cc, and 300cc, ensuring options for riders from the grassroots to the intermediate level. These bikes boast a lightweight steel frame that aids agility. When it comes to suspension, the fully adjustable Tech forks offer an ample 174.5 millimeters of travel, providing a smooth ride over challenging terrain. The Tech shock allows for personalized rebound and spring preload settings, catering to individual preferences.

GasGas has also focused on the aesthetics and comfort, incorporating ergonomic bodywork with eye-catching in-mold graphics. Neken handlebars and Renthal grips enhance control, while the Braktec hydraulic clutch and brakes ensure responsive stopping power. Lastly, the wheels are both strong and lightweight, thanks to CNC machined hubs. All in all, these TXT Racing models offer a well-rounded package for trials enthusiasts.

The six new bikes are supposedly available across GasGas dealerships all over the world, and were officially launched on September 7, 2023. Pricing and availability varies per region, so we recommend getting in touch with your nearest GasGas dealer for more information.