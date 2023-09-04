Swiss Company Lizcat Offers Electric Conversion Kits For Motocross Bikes

As more and more regulations against noise and pollution are put in place, even off-road motorcycling is becoming more and more regulated. We’ve seen a number of motorcycle parks and motocross tracks forced to close because of noise complaints from nearby residential areas in recent years. That being said, electrification seems to hold the key to the future of off-road motorcycling, as well.

Indeed, in recent years, we’ve seen exciting electric motorcycles designed specifically for off-road use. Bikes ranging from the likes of the Sur-Ron Lightbee to the Stark Varg have proven that hitting the trails and motocross tracks on an electric motorbike can be tons of fun. That said, there are also companies that are retrofitting electric motors into existing motorcycle frames, one of which is Switzerland-based Lizcat, which has an impressively comprehensive range of electric motor conversion kits.

Lizcat's smallest conversion kit, known as the Leo, can produce up to 25 horsepower. It runs on a 2.3-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which can be charged using a standard 230-volt charging network. The complete set, ready for installation, is priced at 4,955 Swiss francs, approximately equivalent to $5,600 USD. Lizcat suggests that if you're fairly tech-savvy and familiar with tools, the installation should take just a few hours.

Next in line is Lizcat's second kit, the Puma, which offers performance comparable to a 250cc four-stroke engine. With a robust 38-horsepower and 35-pound-foot (70-Newton-meter) output, it delivers a broad range of power and torque from a standstill. What sets it apart is the ability to customize power delivery, responsiveness, and engine braking independently, allowing riders to fine-tune the motor's performance to suit their specific preferences. The Puma's battery boasts a 4.1-kilowatt-hour capacity, designed to last for an entire race distance. This kit is priced at 6,344 Swiss francs, roughly equal to $7,168 USD.

Finally, we have the Cheetah, which is Lizcat's top-tier and most performance-focused conversion kit. This comprehensive package comes at a price of 8,500 Swiss francs, which is approximately $9,604 USD. It packs a punch with an impressive 52 horsepower. To ensure durability, the system is water-cooled. Similar to the other kits, the battery is replaceable, and it boasts a generous capacity of five kilowatt-hours.