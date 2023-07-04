Check Out Baja Designs' Dual S1 Kit For Suzuki Dual-Sports

When it comes to adventure and dual-sport riding, especially on the trails, lighting is incredibly important. If you're an ardent adventurer, it can be all too easy to lose track of time. Before you know it, darkness has fallen, and the trail ahead has become a seemingly insurmountable task to overcome. This is especially true if your steed of choice is a dual-sport, rather than a full-blown ADV.

Dual-sports are usually equipped with lackluster lighting systems, oftentimes incorporating halogen headlights with limited visibility. Meanwhile, LED-equipped dual-sports are much better, but still no match to for the cutting-edge lighting systems found on today's crop of ADVs. Nevertheless, this is exactly what the aftermarket is for. If your steed of choice is a Suzuki DR650 or DR-Z400, and you plan to hit the trails til you drop, then you're going to want to check out this headlight kit from California-based Baja Designs.

Baja Designs is a longtime player in the off-road and dual-sport game, and its new Dual S1 headlight kit is a bolt-on installation for pretty much all generations of the Suzuki DR650 and DR-Z400. It doesn't matter if your bike is from 1990 or 2023, this kit will fit, at least according to the company. The headlight is equipped with a high and low adapter harness that's plug and play with the factory headlight plug, so you can easily swap out your stock headlight in a matter of minutes.

The Dual S1 is fitted with a pair of Cree LED lights with a whopping 2,320 lumens of output. One of them serves as a spotlight, while the other one has a wider field of view, allowing you to have the best view of the trail ahead, even in the darkest of nights. Combined, the setup emits a blinding 4,640 lumens combined – yes, it might be a good idea to check on your local regulations to see if this will be a street-legal setup.

More specifically, the Dual S1 kit includes one S1 Spot LED clear bulb, one S1 Wide Cornerning LED clear bulb, an S1 Amber Wide Cornering Lens, and a Dual S1 Faceplate to give the bike an OEM-plus look. The wiring adapter and all the necessary mounting hardware are included, as well. The price for such a comprehensive lighting setup? A rather attractive $314.95 USD.