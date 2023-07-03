With all the hype surrounding the global launch of its brand-new middleweight platform, it can be all too easy to forget about the other bikes in Suzuki's platform. Indeed, given how groundbreaking the new V-Strom 800DE and GSX-8S are, they've pretty much taken the spotlight away from the rest of the brand's lineup. With that, Suzuki has just officially announced its returning models for the 2024 model-year.

Let's kick things off with the GSX-R750. Discontinued in most other parts of the world, this supersport bike is considered a dinosaur by many, but is loved by sportbike enthusiasts, stunters, and street squids alike. Its affordable price tag of $12,999 makes it accessible to a lot of riders (plus, you can easily find a decent used one for less than half the price), while flaunting robust, no-frills technology and performance. It's powered by a 750cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine, shod in a compact, lightweight chassis of its 600cc sibling.

The 2024 model-year brings new colorways into the fold, with a modern evocation of Suzukis classic blue and white livery in the so-called Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue colorway. The bike is also offereed in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue or classy Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black.

Up next, dual-sport aficionados will be glad to know that the Suzuki DR650S is back for 2024. As always, it has a workhorse nature about it, and is all about rugged capability and unwavering dependability. It continues to be powered by a 644cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor housded in a robust, semi-double cradle steel frame. As always, Suzuki considers riders of all heights with the DR650S, as it offers an optional lowering kit for the bike. For 2024, colors consist of Solid Black and Iron Gray, and Solid Special White No. 2, giving the bike a timeless look. It retails for $7,099 USD.

For those craving a little more off-road performance, the DR-Z400S is also back for the 2024 model-year. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the 2024 DR-Z400S is offered in a race-inspired Champion Yellow colorway, as well as a sleek and streamlined Solid Black paint scheme. It continues to be powered by a 398cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, while still flaunting an adjustable suspension system, allowing riders to dial in the bike's handling according to their preferences. Priced at $7,199 USD, the DR-Z400S comes equipped with black Excel rimes with stainless steel spokes.

Last but certainly not least, the Suzuki DR-Z400SM is back to satisfy the cravings of hooligan supermoto riders. This snappy, wheelie-popping machine is based on the same performance-focused and dependable platform as the DR-Z400S, but incorporates a 17-inch wheel setup and road-focused tires for razor-sharp handling on twisty roads. Thanks to the lightweight frame and slim profile, the DR-Z400 is the perfect companion for riders looking for a versatile all-rounder, be it in the city or on twisty roads. The 2024 model is priced at $7,899 USD.

Along with all the updates to Suzuki's 2024 model lineup, the brand also has a wide selection of Suzuki Genuine Accessories, designed to help you tailor fit the bikes to your preferences. For more information about availability, as well as booking test rides of the 2024 lineup, it's best you get in touch with your nearest Suzuki dealership.