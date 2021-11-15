The Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD Is A Retro Dream Come True

The motorcycle pictured above isn’t a race bike whose glory days have passed, and is now sitting in a museum. While this 1996 Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD may look like it’s past its prime, it’s actually a race bike that’s currently being developed to participate in international classic racing events.

This beautiful machine, apart from being a time capsule in and of itself, is the latest project to roll out of the Team Classic Suzuki’s workshop, and is set to participate in future classic racing events. This retro racer has been built around a former factory endurance racer, and features all the go-fast goodies you’d expect to find on a top-notch race bike of the era. Componentry consists of a dry slipper-clutch, a lightweight generator, and a magnesium offset sump. This racing machine is equipped with a close-ratio gearbox, and breathes through an era-specific Yoshimura exhaust system.

This 1996-spec machine rides on refreshed suspension courtesy of the folks at K-Tech. The setup consists of a longer swingarm versus the standard machine, as well as Brembo calipers and steel-braided brake lines. Lightweight OZ wheels wrapped with Dunlop racing slicks minimize unsprung weight, making this retro racer more than eager to change direction at the blink of an eye.

Apart from the fancy name-brand equipment, Team Classic Suzuki also manufactured a number of parts in-house. For instance, all fasteners and bodywork were engineered and produced by the team’s talented craftsmen and engineers. These consist of the triple clamps, rear-sets, and fork lowers. Last but not least, the bike’s race fairing is made out of a carbon-kevlar composite.

The race bike is set to replace Team Classic Suzuki’s highly successful XR69 F1 racing bikes, and will see Michael Dunlop piloting it in future classic racing events. This modern-day homage to superbikes of the ‘90s harkens back to the days of James Whitham and John Reynolds in World Superbike, as well as Chris Walker in British Superbike, all of whom piloted the GSX-R750 SRAD in the ‘90s.