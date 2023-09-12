On August 22, 2023, KTM unveiled the new and improved 390 Duke in the global market. In its previous iterations, this bike has received global acclaim thanks to its impressive technology, zippy performance, and lightweight construction. That being said, the revised version has been redesigned from the ground up, and on paper, at least, looks to be better in all aspects than its predecessor.

The new-generation 390 Duke continues to be a joint-venture between KTM and Indian automotive giant Bajaj Auto. Ever since the bike’s inception back in 2013, Bajaj played a major role, by supplying the engine, as well as handling manufacturing and assembly for key markets. The same is true for the next-generation model, as such, it’s not really surprising that the bike is being made available in India first. The price? A sweet Rs 310,520, or the equivalent of about $3,750 USD. For reference, it’s just Rs 13,045, or about $157 USD more expensive than the model it replaces.

For reference, KTM has yet to reveal the pricing of the new 390 Duke in the US market, but the outgoing model retails for $5,899 USD. It’s understandable why the bike is so much cheaper in India, as it’s assembled in the Asian country, and isn’t subject to as high a tariff as those that import the bike. That being said, the next-generation 390 Duke is sure to have a price hike, but if what we’re seeing in India is any indication, chances are that price hike won’t be too big. Fingers crossed.

Just to refresh your memory, the 2024 KTM 390 Duke has been pretty much redesigned from the ground up. The new bike is powered by a new engine – still a thumper – but this time displacing 399cc as against the old model’s 373cc. Power is claimed to be 44 horsepower and 28 pound-feet of torque, resulting in a rather impressive zero-to-sixty sprint of just 5.9 seconds. Top speed is said to be 97 miles per hour (155 kilometers per hour).

Among the slew of improvements include a new gearbox and larger air intake, as well as a redesigned cylinder head. The new model also receives dual radiator fans for improved heat management. Of course, in true KTM fashion, the bike is loaded with tech, flaunting multiple ride modes, wheelie control, launch control, and a quickshifter as an optional extra.