On September 7, 2023, KTM officially announced that the pre-order period for the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally is nearly upon us. With features including a full WP XPLOR Pro suspension, heavy-duty Excel rims, and an Akrapovič Slip-on Line exhaust, it’s bringing a host of what KTM has learned in its factory rally efforts to this middleweight adventure machine.

Just 700 of these bikes will be made and sold worldwide. KTM plans to open preorders on September 20, 2023. These preorders will be exclusive to the dedicated KTM website established just for this launch.

Team Orange also plans to offer something it’s calling the Ultimate KTM Desert Experience event, which will exclusively be available to 34 of the people who purchase the 2024 890 Adventure R Rally. To clarify, this event is an additional, optional experience that attendees must pay for—while the opportunity to sign up comes with purchase of the bike, the cost of entry does not.

The 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally

Gallery: 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally

12 Photos

According to KTM, the 2024 890 Adventure R Rally boasts “comparable components to 2023 Dakar Rally winner Kevin Benavides’ Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 Rally bike.” This includes a WP Xplor Pro 7548 front fork using WP’s Cone Valve technology, as well as a WP Xplor Pro 6746 rear shock absorber. This suspension offers a full 270mm (about 10.62 inches) of travel.

It’s powered by KTM’s 890cc parallel twin engine, which makes a claimed 105 horsepower and 100 newton-meters (about 73.75 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm. Other trick bits on the 2024 890 Adventure R Rally include an Akrapovič Slip-on Line exhaust, heavy duty Excel rims, rally footpegs, carbon tank guards, an aluminum guard for the rear master cylinder, an engine protection grille, a Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket, and a fork guard.

Additionally, the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally comes with KTM’s Turn-By-Turn+ navigation, ride mode linked ABS, and the KTM Tech Pack. Included in the Tech Pack are motor slip regulation, cruise control, quickshifter, and Rally Mode as one of the available Ride Modes accessible in the cockpit.

The Ultimate KTM Desert Experience 2024

As for the Ultimate KTM Desert Experience, signup for this event will only be open to those who purchase a 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally. Just 34 participants will be able to join the event before registration is full. Attendees will travel to Morocco, where they’ll get to spend time with offroad legends including Johnny Aubert.

Participants can choose from two date windows: March 3 through 7, 2024 or March 7 through 11, 2024. In both cases, riders will be provided with use of a KTM bike that’s been fully prepped for desert exploration during the event. Per KTM, your transport and luxury accommodation are also included during a three-night stay plus one night of camping, all for an additional price of € 4,900 (about $5,243) including value-added tax (VAT).

What to Expect Regarding the Preorder

While we can’t predict the future, we can tell you what happened back in 2020. In November of that year, KTM opened pre-orders for the 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally. Just 700 limited-edition machines were available at that time, as well. All of them sold out in under 48 hours.

Just like the 2024 edition, KTM didn’t announce the price ahead of time. However, a look at the pre-order page once it was open back in 2020 revealed that the pricing was $19,999 in North America and €20,899 in Europe. It’s not yet clear how that pricing may have changed for 2024, but since prices tend to go up, we would expect it to be a bit more than that.