Chris Birch is at it again, but this time with Kriega for a dirty little adventure on the back of brand-new bikes.

Fresh off the showroom floor, Chris Birch and both of his friends, Matt and Liam, take their showroom-fresh KTMs out on the trails. Birch took the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R out for the ride. KTM’s freshest and newest middleweight adventurer is updated for this year with rally bike-inspired styling and new colors. Alongside it is the brand-new 2023 KTM 690 Enduro, and a prior generation 890 Adventure R.

What a break in this is. Instead of going on a mountain road, taking a few turns around town, or just a simple fire road, Birch and his buddies opted for a mud bath going up a mountain. What’s wilder is that the ride was done right before a hurricane (or “cyclone” as they call it in Australia).

Apart from the adventure, this is actually an advert for Kriega. The luggage brand outfitted the group with its line of adventure bags and accessories like the Trail 9 Backpack the R20, the R3 Waist Pack, and more in the way of on-bike stuff.

Towards the later half of the video, we get a little in-studio look with Chris Birch after the adventure, getting a closer look at the Kriega OS-Base Syste and Kriega Tool Roll, as well as the other stuff that Birch packs with him on his adventure.

Birch stuffed quite a bit of kit in his Kriega bags. From recovery ropes to a pump, to a first aid kit, to a raincoat, to a shovel, and to a saw, you never know what you may need while going to far-flung places and Birch has pretty much all bases covered.

Following that, it’s a little tour of the Trail 9, complete with a hydration bladder and a phone pouch.