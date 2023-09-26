On September 20, 2023, KTM opened global sales for the limited edition 2024 890 Adventure R Rally. The plan was to offer it exclusively online, with buyers required to make a down payment of 890 Euros (about $942 as of September 26, 2023). Only 700 of these bikes would be offered, and once they were gone, they were gone.

While the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally is a new machine, this strategy is a familiar one from KTM. Back in 2020, Team Orange used the same strategy to offer its 2021 890 Adventure R Rally, even down to offering just 700 units worldwide. Pricing was a little bit less, of course (I mean, wasn’t everything?), but otherwise the whole setup was very similar.

Since the on-sale date in 2023 was September 20, and we’re writing this on September 26, if you’re thinking that we’re about to tell you that all the 2024 bikes have sold out, please get yourself a nice, tasty cookie. (Try for an orange one if you can find it, just to keep with the theme.)

Gallery: 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally

12 Photos

How quickly did the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally sell out? According to KTM, the time taken was less than three days before all units were spoken for. Additionally, the firm from Mattighofen adds, all available spaces on its accompanying Ultimate KTM Desert Experience have also been taken. If you recall, the Ultimate KTM Desert Experience was a moto adventure tour opportunity that was only offered to buyers who purchased a 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally. Only 34 slots were open on that tour.

It’s no surprise that the 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally sold out quickly. Although we couldn’t say how quickly it would happen, we can tell you that the 2021 bike sold out even faster, hitting full capacity in under 48 hours.

The Price Difference Between 2021 and 2024

Another similarity between the releases of the 2021 and 2024 bikes is that KTM chose to only make pricing information available once it opened reservations. The 2021 bike was priced at €20,899, so a price higher than that seemed to be the most logical assumption for the 2024 bike. That’s now proven to be correct, because the 2024 bike’s MSRP was €22,990 in Germany (excluding value-added tax, or VAT). As a comparison, the US price was $19,999 in 2021. In 2024, it was $21,499.

As Usual, There’s A Wait List

If you missed out on your dream of owning a 2024 KTM 890 Adventure R Rally, KTM does have a wait list signup available on its official page for this bike. If one of the lucky 700 who purchased their bike before they all sold out decides to change their mind, people on the wait list could get lucky. No official figures have been given regarding how many people have signed up for the wait list so far, but you never know.