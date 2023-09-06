On September 5, 2023, KTM officially took the wraps off the latest 450 Rally Replica. For the 2024 model year, this limited-edition machine will only see 80 bikes made in total. Packed with high-end componentry to offer serious performance benefits, it’s worth remembering that previous bikes in this line have helped racers like Mason Klein put up a serious challenge in Dakar events.

The 2024 KTM 450 Rally Replica is powered by Team Orange’s 449.3cc single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 95mm by 63.4mm. It utilizes a 44mm Keihin throttle body, and the transmission comes from the factory with the same ratios as KTM’s factory Dakar Rally machines.

The frame of the 2024 KTM 450 Rally Replica has been engineered for straight-line stability and strong handling characteristics and is made of chromium-molybdenum steel. The rear subframe also functions as a 16-liter self-supporting fuel tank, extending the total fuel capacity of the 2024 450 Rally Replica to 33 liters.

Suspension duties are performed by a 48mm closed cartridge WP XACT Pro fork with the company’s Cone Valve technology. In the rear, there’s a new WP XACT Pro shock. Both front and rear suspension are fully adjustable. Front suspension travel is 305mm (just over 12 inches), while rear suspension travel is 300mm (11.8 inches). Ground clearance is 312mm (just under 12.3 inches).

The 2024 KTM 450 Rally Replica also features a full Akrapovič exhaust system. The seat was designed with input from KTM Factory rally team riders in mind, striking a balance between comfortable ergonomics, good grip, and general strong handling characteristics to make it stand up even in the longer stages of rally events.

While KTM doesn’t list a curb weight (or running order weight, since you probably don’t see too many curbs during rally raids), the dry weight is given as 139 kilograms. That’s just under 306.5 pounds, and even allowing for fuel and fluids, it’s clear that KTM did what it could to keep this bike’s weight down to make it as competitive as possible.

The navigation tower is made of carbon fiber, the bodywork was designed with optimum rider ergonomics in mind, and the swingarm on the 2024 bike is cast aluminum for great feel and stability, as well as strength and light weight.

“The KTM 450 Rally Reolica is an extension of our factory development program, and it has been the choice of countless riders on their quest to either just complete rally races such as the Dakar or reach results close to the professionals. The bike is Ready to Race out of the crate and has all of the needed capabilities for high-level success," KTM Rally technical manager Stefan Huber said in a statement.

"Many riders have relied on this motorcycle to help them achieve their rally goals, and it is developed in-line with our Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Dakar Rally winning machine. This model usually sells out fast, and it’s great to see so many of them battling at the rallies around the world,” he concluded.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on one, your best bet is to contact your local KTM dealer to find out the most applicable information in your region. Pricing and exact availability hasn’t been announced, but the 2022 price was €25,900, which works out to about $27,782 as of September 6, 2023.

Since prices usually go up from year to year, it’s likely a bit more than that—but your KTM dealer should be able to give you better information if you’re interested in obtaining one for yourself before they’ve sold out.