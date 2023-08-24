Alongside the launch of the all-new KTM 390 Duke, Team Orange also launched the beginner-friendly 125 Duke. While the 390 series is an ideal beginner-friendly option for riders in the US, the 125 Duke is one that's better suited to the European and Asian markets, given the stricter licensing regulations commonly found in these regions.

Nevertheless, in true KTM fashion, the new 125 Duke is pictured as a hooligan machine, ready to pop wheelies, slide the rear, and pull stoppies – provided it's being piloted by a more-than-skilled rider. From a styling perspective, the new 125 Duke is nearly indistinguishable from its bigger sibling. Save for a 125 decal on the bodywork, it shares the same edgy tank covers, new LED headlight, and lightweight five-spoke alloy wheels.

Just like the new 390 Duke, the updated 125 Duke gets a revised trellis frame. Slimmer and more athletic, the new trellis frame is fully exposed to give the bike an even sportier look. The rear shock has also been repositioned to the right side of the bike and now sits laterally in order to make more room for a larger airbox. At the rear, the little naked streetfighter gets a redesigned swingarm. Meanwhile, suspension hardware comes from WP, with a 43-millimeter inverted fork up front, and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The new model rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Road 5 tires.

On the performance side of the equation, KTM has retained the engine of the beginner-friendly model. It's rocking a 124.9cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with an output of 14.7 horsepower and 11 Newton-meters (about 7.7 pound-feet) of torque. Power is likewise transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual gearbox. Other fancy features that beginners will surely appreciate include a full-color TFT display and ABS modes including supermoto mode, allowing you to switch off the rear ABS.