On March 28, 2023, Pierer Mobility officially celebrated the grand opening of its new North American headquarters, located in Murrieta, California. The facilities are the new continental home base for all Pierer brands, from motorcycles to bicycles and beyond. That includes KTM, Husqvarna, GasGas, and MV Agusta motorcycles, as well as Husqvarna, GasGas, and Felt bicycles, and of course WP suspension.

It’s a major step forward for Pierer and KTM North America, representing a $53 million investment in the future of all eight motorcycle, bicycle, and suspension component brands that currently nestle under the Pierer Mobility umbrella. Not to put too fine a point on it, but it also represents the single largest investment in Pierer Mobility’s entire history—a serious statement indeed.

“This is an emotional day for me. Exactly 30 years ago I started in the USA with only a dozen employees. Today we are Europe’s leading Powered Two-Wheeler group, we’re selling approx. 100,000 units annually in the US market, so more than one billion dollars in sales,” Pierer Mobility AG CEO Stefan Pierer said in a statement.

“The most important success factor for us is racing, that is the driving force that pushed us over the years, even in the US market. Building our new North American headquarters in Murrieta was the biggest single investment we’ve ever made yet. We set a new standard for the whole US market,” he concluded.

“Today marks a massive milestone in our company’s history. The campus and our facilities, this represents the single biggest investment by our company, so thank you to Mr. Pierer. We designed these buildings for our employees, race teams, athletes and truly for our dealers across North America to help support our brands and help support sales. This new campus showcases not only the facilities as a tool for our employees and dealers, but it’s our commitment, our dedication and our investment into the motorcycle and bicycle industry here in North America,” added Pierer New Mobility North America, Incorporated and KTM North America CEO John Hinz.

The project has been in the works since 2021, and is situated on 20 acres of land near the French Valley Airport. The Pierer campus contains three state-of-the-art buildings, which are set up for technical development, administrative offices, media relations, dealer training, warehouse, and racing departments at present. Of those 20 acres, 12 are currently set aside for additional development in the future.

Just one block south of the main campus is Pierer’s new private motorsports facility, called RD Field. It’s home to two supercross test tracks, a hard enduro test track, and even a trials competition area for testing and training.