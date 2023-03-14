KTM already took to Daytona Bike Week to kick off its Ride Orange demo tour on March 9-11, 2023. That epic launch was just the tip of the iceberg too. The Austrian OEM has big plans for its American customer base in 2023, and the brand’s annual demo tour will serve the faithful at participating KTM dealerships and key moto events throughout the year.

Team Orange’s street-going models comprise one of the most diverse lineups in the market. From the pippy yet peppy 200 Duke to the “Super Scalpel” 890 Duke to the dirt-dominating 1290 Super Adventure R, KTM offers something to riders of all skill levels and disciplines.

For that reason, attendees must be 25 years or older to ride 690cc+ models. Participants between 21 and 24 years of age can only demo sub-500cc motorcycles while those younger than 21 aren’t permitted to ride at any Ride Orange events.

Even if you meet the age requirements, attendees also need to present a motorcycle-endorsed driver’s license and a signed liability waiver (available on-site). As always, all riders need to wear a DOT-approved helmet, eye protection, gloves, long sleeves, pants, and sturdy footwear. KTM also prohibits passengers from partaking in the demo ride.

Aside from those stipulations, registered riders will receive a Ride Orange VIP Card voucher. Should the participant purchase a new KTM street model, they can redeem the card’s $500 value on KTM accessories, apparel, and/or spare parts (at authorized KTM dealers).

The remaining 2023 KTM Ride Orange demo tour dates follow below: