While KTM teased the impending launch of a (or two?) motorcycles on January 26, 2021, it kept a rather low profile for the launch of the new entry-level 890 Duke. No fancy teaser or video—only a scheduled YouTube event airing on January 19 announcing what a new 890 addition to the family.

What do we know about the KTM 890 Duke? At the moment, very little. It's one of these bikes we weren't expecting (mainly because we were perfectly content with the 890 Duke R introduced last year).

The most obvious indication of the Duke 890's position in the lineup is the absence of an R which suggests it is most certainly will be a new base model. While the engine will likely be the same, KTM could cut back on the level of equipment and even possibly detune the engine to make it more entry-level.

The decision to introduce the 890 Duke without its R could stem from a desire to offer European beginners a learner's permit-friendly bike. It would also allow the brand to sell at a more affordable price in its Asian markets.

The 2021 KTM 890 Duke debuts at 11 a.m. Eastern Time so stay tuned to learn more!