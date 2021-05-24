After only a few years on the market, KTM replaced the 790 Duke platform with the 890 Duke R in 2020. Nicknamed the “Super Scalpel”, the 790’s successor retained many of the model’s core components such as WP APEX suspension. However, KTM increased displacement to 890cc and 113 horsepower, making the “middleweight” Duke an even more potent package. Italy’s HP Corse hopes to do the same with its 890 Duke R exhaust lineup.

Split between the SP-3 Carbon Short and Evoxtreme silencers, HP Corse’s range fully qualifies for Euro 5 regulations. While the Evoxtreme requires a DB killer to meet noise mandates, the premium SP-3 Carbon Short clears the latest European emissions standards with or without a baffle. Both models also come equipped with a slip-on fitting for the 890 Duke’s original collector.

At €780.80 ($953 USD) for the titanium finish and €732.00 ($894 USD) for the black ceramic variant, the SP-3 Carbon Short is only nine inches in length. Both trims feature a diamond-shaped carbon fiber end cap and carbon fiber heat cover.

SP-3 Short Titanium Evoextreme 310 Black

Conversely, the Evoxtreme 310 isn’t a massive departure from the slender stock exhaust unit found on 890 Duke R. The aftermarket silencer’s design seamlessly integrates with KTM’s aggressive lines while adding a new touch of personality. Similar to the SP-3 Carbon short, the Evoxtreme benefits from an end cap and heat shield in (you guessed it) carbon fiber.

Despite the Evoxtreme using the same premium materials, it comes in at €549.00 ($670 USD) for the titanium can and €524.60 ($640 USD) for the black satin finish. No matter which silencer or color you pick, HP Corse doesn’t list any weight reduction or performance gains over the stock unit. With that said, if you’re looking for a more potent growl and personalized look, the SP-3 Carbon Short and Evoxtreme might be for you.