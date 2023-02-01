KTM’s Adventure family has undergone regular updates over the past few years. In 2021, both the 1290 Super Adventure R and 1290 Super Adventure S received massive overhauls. The touring-oriented S variant earned radar-assisted cruise control in the process, while the off-road-biased R trim leaned into the Austrian firm’s rally roots.

2022 bore gifts for the middleweights too, with the 790 Adventure returning with cosmetic upgrades and the 890 Adventure boasting new bodywork and suspension. All the while, the 390 Adventure flew below the radar, gaining rider aids in 2021. For 2023, the Mattighofen house focused on the 390’s off-road pedigree, adding robust, new wire-spoke wheels to the entry-level adventurer.

Gallery: 2023 KTM 390 Adventure

8 Photos

Constructed with lightweight black anodized aluminum rims and spokes, the 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear hoop also benefit from versatile Continental TKC 70 tires. KTM equipped the wee ADV with the spoked wheelset to encourage off-road detours, but customers can also opt for cast wheel instead.

Aside from the new shoes, the 2023 390 Adventure remains predominately unchanged. The pokey 373cc thumper still headlines the package, mustering 44 horsepower (at 9000 rpm) and 27.3 lb-ft of torque (at 7000 rpm). The steel trellis frame and subframe strike a balance between responsiveness, flex, and comfort, while the 43mm WP Apex fork and shock adapt to both asphalt and dirt.

Rider aids such as traction control and cornering ABS prioritize safety, but the 390 doesn’t skimp on performance either. An Off-Road ride mode allows more rear wheel slip and linked Off-Road ABS disengages intervention aft while reducing actuation at the front. Users can toggle through the setting with the five-inch color TFT and handlebar switch.

KTM will offer the 2023 390 Adventure in black/orange and blue/orange color schemes with a starting price of $7,399. The small-capacity ADV may cater to beginners, but that won’t stop the 390 from venturing out in 2023.