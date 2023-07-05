If you’re a Husqvarna Motorcycles fan and you’re also looking for a new pair of sneakers, then you’re in luck. On July 4, 2023, Husky and Puma officially dropped their latest collaboration, the Puma Nitro 2 Husqvarna Edition all-distance running shoes. It’s the latest addition to Husqvarna’s 2023 Team Wear collection and is already part of the standard kit worn by Husqvarna’s Factory Racing Teams in motorsport.

As you’d probably expect, the colors used on this instantly recognizable pair of shoes are Husqvarna’s chosen shades of blue and yellow, derived directly from the Swedish flag but made distinctly Husky’s own over the ensuing decades. Both darker and a lighter blue are present to keep contrast and interest high in the design of these shoes, with bright yellow accents including the Puma big cat logo on the toe of the shoe. White and silver are also used for specific elements, such as the Husqvarna logo on the other side of the toe.

In constructing its Nitro 2 shoes, Puma uses its proprietary Nitro Foam inside the shoe, which it says offers “outstanding responsiveness and cushioning with a low weight,” all characteristics that certainly sound good when you’re trying to shave time off your runs. The sole uses Puma’s proprietary Pumagrip rubber compound to grip well “on any surface,” according to the manufacturer. The heel area utilizes thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) for extra stability, not unlike the majority of dedicated motorcycle boots available on the market in 2023.

The design of the Puma Nitro 2 Husqvarna Edition shoes carries a certain timeless appeal that looks modern yet feels almost ageless, although it’s always difficult to predict if the aesthetics will hit the same way 20 years from now. In any case, if you’re interested in getting your hands on a pair of these shoes, they’re available exclusively through authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

A quick glance at the Husqvarna Motorcycles apparel shop does not show these shoes listed yet as of July 5, 2023. Pricing and availability, as with most apparel sold by OEMs that offer their wares internationally, will likely vary by region. Your best bet to find out the most accurate information in your area is to reach out to your local authorized Husqvarna dealer with any questions you may have.