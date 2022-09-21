Ever since KTM parent company Pierer Mobility Group acquired Husqvarna from BMW in 2013, the brand has undergone a stylistic overhaul. Aiming to modernize and elevate the Husky name, Pierer adopted a minimalistic Scandinavian design language and a new color palette. That approach favored navy blue, Hi-Viz yellow, and shades of gray over the past decade, but the 2023 Heritage motocross and enduro ranges take Husqvarna back to its glory days.

In 1960, Swedish racer Bill Nillson captured the brand’s first FIM Motocross World Championship. That first title only lit the fuse, with Husqvarna riders claiming 14 more Motocross World Championship crowns, 24 Enduro World Championships, and 11 Baja 1000 victories throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s. Many of those title-winning machines bore the Swedish brand’s iconic royal blue and yellow colors.

Gallery: 2023 Husqvarna Heritage Motocross & Enduro Lineups

12 Photos

The 2023 Heritage collection follows in the footsteps of those legendary teams. From the period-correct stripes to the royal blue seat to the yellow number plate, Husky’s modern FC/TC and FE/TE models pay proper tribute to historic models like the CR500 and 510 TE. The designers leave no stone unturned, opting for the tasteful look of black anodized EXCEL rims.

Under those nostalgic cosmetics, the Husqvarna motocross lineup is potent as ever. The hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frame and die-cast aluminum swingarm not only minimize squat but also maximize rigidity. The two-stroke models earn a new electric start and updated throttle body fuel injection while the four-strokes benefit from an upgraded quickshifter sensor. The lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery and aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe clear the Huskies for takeoff and the AER-equipped WP XACT 48 mm front fork with WP XACT rear shock handle the hardest landings.

The enduro family takes weight savings to the next level with a 2.2-pound, two-piece carbon fiber composite subframe. A WP XPLOR front end and WP XACT rear shock improve both damping and handling while the Michelin Enduro tires adapt to changing conditions and terrain. The thumpers boast two fuel injection (EFI) maps and the pingers offer two selectable ignition curves and auto fueling adjustments, but both transfer that power to the back wheel via the six-speed Pankl Racing gearbox.

As always, Husqvarna will support the Heritage motocross and enduro lines with an extensive accessories catalog. Pricing and availability will vary between markets.