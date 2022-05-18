On May 17, 2022, Husqvarna Motorcycles officially pulled the covers off of its 2023 TC and FC models, and there’s a lot more to these bikes than just some fresh paint and graphics. Across the lines, there are some tasty updates that are sure to help MX riders get even more out of riding. Let’s take a look.

What’s new? For a start, the 2023 Husqvarna TC 125 and TC 250 both get electronic fuel injection for the first time ever, making that two-stroke power you know and love an even more potent weapon out on your favorite courses. Electric start is also now completely standard on both bikes, and is available with the push of a button.

Over in four-stroke land, the 2023 Husqvarna FC 250 and FC 350 both get revised engines that have also been repositioned within the chassis to help improve mass centralization. (Are there two more important words to competitive riders than “mass centralization?” Doubtful.)

Both the2023 TC and FC bikes get WP XACT 48mm forks with a new and improved hydrostop. Meanwhile, the WP XACT rear shock has been refined a bit to offer better comfort, as well as tool-free adjusters so you can fine-tune your settings on the fly without bemoaning the fact you left your tools at home.

Other nice bits include Pro-Taper handlebars, Brembo hydraulic clutches, a new and improved quickshift sensor on the four-strokes, a new multifunction map select switch that also activates your quickshifter/traction control/launch control, new frame and subframe construction, and new bodywork with better ergonomic design to help you move around on your bike.

What about pricing and availability? According to Husqvarna, all the 2023 TC and FC models are now available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycle dealers around the world. However, as always, pricing and availability will vary by market. For the most accurate information, your best bet is to contact your local Husky dealer to find out what the situation is in your area, as well as to ask any questions you might have about the 2023 lineup. Additionally, as you’d expect, Husky offers a full line of accessories, parts, and protective gear for both you and your bike to go along with the new lineup.