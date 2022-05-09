Husqvarna Introduces 2023 Enduro Models

Just like its Austrian sister company KTM, Husqvarna is known the world over for its enduro and dual-sport models. These bikes are pretty much the same as those of KTM’s, as they share quite a lot in common. That said, it’s really no surprise that dirt bikes from the likes of KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna sit at the bleeding edge of off-road performance.

For the 2023 model year, Husqvarna has bestowed mild updates to its off-road-specific fleet. Across the board, refinements have been made to make the bikes smoother, faster, and more compliant than ever before. Of course, to offer a refreshing look, the new bikes come decked out in new liveries. They are, however, all still instantly recognizable as Husqvarna thanks to their clean and cool-looking white with yellow and dark blue accents.

A total of seven models make up Husqvarna’s 2023 off-road model lineup. Three of which are two-stroke models, while four employ four-stroke mills. All of the new bikes get a new two-piece carbon composite seat post frame for added rigidity and lighter weight. Naturally, specifically developed suspension components from no less than WP make a reappearance on the new bikes. The XPLOR series handles the front suspension, while the XACT rear monoshock handles rear suspension duties.

Refinements to the engine come in the form of tweaks to the mapping. Specifically, the four-stroke models get enhanced traction control systems, while the two-strike models get two engine maps which can be selected on-the-fly. All models are equipped with a close-ratio six-speed transmission from Pankl, which is designed to keep the engine spinning at its peak, while delivering maximum power to the rear wheel. Last but not least, new Michelin enduro rubber used by the Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has been fitted on the 2023 models.

As for pricing and availability, the new models are expected to hit Husqvarna dealerships starting June, 2022. Prices are as follows: