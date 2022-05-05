The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 And KX250X Are Ready For Off-Road Action

Kawasaki has introduced its off-road lineup for 2023. The star of the show comes in the form of the KX250 range, available in two flavors. For starters, the base KX250 enjoys a plethora of updates that make it an even sharper and more capable motocross machine. The more premium cross-country racer, the KX250X gets similar updates, too. Let’s dig a bit deeper to see how much better these bikes are for the 2023 model-year.

Starting off with the base KX250, Team Green has given the bike several upgrades for 2023. Most notably, the bike gets a revised engine which significantly increases power and smoothens power delivery. The gearing has been changed, too, to offer the rider a more precise feel especially on technical off-road terrain. Wider footpegs extend the stance of the rider, as well, offering more leverage and confidence when landing jumps, taking corners at speed, and tackling technical sections on the circuit.

Both the KX250 and KX250X benefit from slight revisions to the engine and transmission which result in an overall more refined ride. Kawasaki has given the magneto rotor a redesign such that it carries more inertia as it spins. This smoothers power delivery across the rev range and eliminates some of the lurchiness, especially at lower revs. Additionally, a revised clutch pushrod allows for a lighter clutch lever pull, reducing fatigue and making it easier for the rider to actuate the lever.

The KX250X benefits from a host of updates geared towards making it a better endurance racer. For starters, revised suspension settings which favor softer damping make the bike more comfortable for extended hours on the saddle. Shorter gearing increases acceleration while new tires consisting of Dunlop Geomax AT81 rubber have also been fitted. A new skid plate and kickstand have been fitted, too.

As for pricing and availability, the new Kawasaki KX250 range is ready for viewing and purchase at your nearest Kawasaki dealer. Team Green has pegged the prices of the two dirt bikes at $8,499 USD for the KX250, and $8,599 USD for the KX250X.