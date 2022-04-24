For the 2023 model year, Husqvarna unveils a new lineup of mini motocross bikes under the TC series. The models have a selection of engines ranging from displacement sizes of 50cc, 65cc, and 85cc.

Designed with the youth in mind, Husqvarna unleashes its new line of TC bikes that are equipped with race-tested Maxxis MX-ST tires along with a new look. All of the motorcycles are two-stroke and outfitted with premium componentry as well as Husqvarna’s latest tech features.

The TC 50 is the smallest bike in the range, and it features a two-stroke 50cc motor that sets the tone for the range with a WP adjustable suspension and waved brake discs. It only gets better from here as the TC 65 upgrades the overall package with floating Formula brake calipers, that clamp on a 198-millimeter front disc and a 180-millimeter rear disc. Adding to the TC 65’s competitive kit, Husqvarna opted to fit it with a new Formula-brand clutch that is said to be longer-lasting and harder-wearing. Both the TC 50 and 65 also get a new NEKEN tapered aluminum handlebar for optimized ergonomics.

The biggest model in the lineup is the TC 85, and it continues the improvements by adding a larger chassis that bridges the gap between the minibikes and the full-sized offerings from Husqvarna’s range of dirtbikes. The larger engine is also coupled with the aforementioned updates to the lineup but in a larger and more powerful package. On top of this, the TC 85 also comes with a roller-actuated throttle for smooth actuation and Black Excel rims with CNC-machined hubs.

All of these bikes will also come with a sweet new graphics kit that features high-visibility colors that contrast a gray base and is definitely, unmistakably, Husqvarna.

The brand will offer these mini motocross bikes in May across the world. Should you be interested in getting any of these mini motos, check with your local authorized Husqvarna dealership for pricing and availability.