Husqvarna To Support 2022 European Junior E-Motocross Series

Husqvarna Motorcycles has recently announced that it will be supporting the European Junior e-Motocross Series, which will kick off its second season soon. All five rounds of the series will take place alongside the MXGP World Championship in 2022, ensuring that e-powered motorsport, and the actual capabilities of e-technology will be shown in front of a truly global audience once again.

The inaugural series, which was created in collaboration with Infront Moto Racing and held in 2021, was a huge success and gained quite a bit of popularity. The series' climax proved to be a watershed moment for Husqvarna Motorcycles, as Austria's Tobias Scharinger, the overall champion, rode the new EE 5 machine to victory.

The series offers all aspiring young racers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on the same circuit and during the same weekends as their MXGP heroes. The European Junior e-Motocross Series will continue in 2022 with the same tried-and-true format as in 2021, with all 40 riders competing in a timed qualifying session to determine gate pick, then two races.

The European Junior e-Motocross Series kicks out on May 29 at the MXGP of Spain, with the remaining four rounds taking place alongside three more legs on the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar. The following rounds will take place in France, Germany, and the Czech Republic, respectively. The last two rounds will take place in the Czech Republic over the course of a two-day event at the MXGP of the Czech Republic, which will take place on July 16-17.

Riders must compete in at least three rounds, be affiliated with their national federation, and compete on a Husqvarna EE 5 or any other qualifying machine to be eligible for the series, with the overall champion earning a trip for two to the FIM Motocross of Nations in the U.S. this September. A selection of Husqvarna products and accessories will be given to all contestants riding EE 5 machines.

Riders interested in securing a spot on the starting line and learning everything there is to know about the European Junior e-Motocross Championship can learn more by visiting the event's official website, which is linked below.