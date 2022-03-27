Pedrosa called it quits from MotoGP in 2018, twelve years after his first debut in the premier class in 2006. The racer bagged a bunch of wins in MotoGP, 31 times in fact, and a three-time championship runner-up.

Following his retirement, KTM scooped him up and made him the Austrian brand’s official test rider. Then he went out on track recently as a wildcard under Team Orange’s banner for the Misano and Styrian rounds of the 2021 MotoGP season.

The Spaniard isn’t done with racing just yet, only now he will be with the FFF Racing team on four wheels and not two. Other MotoGP riders, like Valentino Rossi, have gone behind the wheel of a race car to some success, and Pedrosa’s branching out into the world of four-wheeled racing in a Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 along with his teammate Antonin Borga. The pair will race at Imola, Misano at the Algarve International Circuit, similar to Rossi’s debut back when he raced in the GT World Challenge Europe race.

“I'm very happy to start this new adventure with Lamborghini and the FFF Racing Team,” Pedrosa said.

“It's my first experience on the four wheels and, although I still have a lot to learn, I feel very excited.

“I can't wait to learn all the tricks of the trade and start at my best.

“The hope is obviously to have fun!”

Pedrosa will race for a total of three rounds with FFF Racing in the Super Trofeo. The first test run with the team will begin on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Imola for the pre-season test, and the race will kick off next weekend in April. Pedrosa will be racing in the Pro-AM category, and he will continue to race with the FFF Racing team for the Misano and Portimao rounds happening in July and November, respectively.