In 2018, Husqvarna introduced fuel injection to its TE enduro platform. Pairing the fuel delivery system with its two-stroke single-cylinder engine was a revelation for the brand and segment. Two-stroke fans rejoiced in the lineup’s modern conveniences such as electric start and automatic oil/fuel mixing. Over the years, Husky has steadily updated the TE300i, TE250i, and TE150i to meet the latest performance standards, and the 2022 model year is no different.

Husqvarna leaves the fantastic fueling system alone, but tweaks the package around the fuel-injected two-stroke. The WP XPLOR fork earns a new oil bypass system in the 48 mm outer tubes. Coupled with an updated cartridge joint, the system delivers smooth and predictable action through the entire stroke. In the rear, updated shock valve seals improve dampening and rider feedback.

2022 Husqvarna TE300i

Husky lavishes the braking system with a full overhaul, adopting Braktec hardware mated to GSK wave discs. Along with strong braking performance, the new system maximizes feel at the pedal and lever. A Braktec hydraulic clutch also joins the party, providing reliable performance and nuanced modulation in all conditions.

2022 Husqvarna TE250i

The TE300i, TE250i, and TE150i all sport Michelin Enduro tires are tested and approved by Husqvarna’s Factory Racing Team. The knobbies maximize traction even in the toughest terrain. Specific to the 2022 TE250i, a new 13:52 gearing ratio improve the model’s low-end grunt. All TE variants, however, receive a styling makeover in 2022.

The gray/Hi-Viz yellow color scheme found on the Husqvarna 701 Supermoto carries over to the TE family. The enduros amp up the style with new graphics, gray handguards, and a painted chromium-molybdenum steel frame. Two-stroke fans can rest assured that the TE lineup retains its performance and practicality in 2022, but it also ups the ante in the process.