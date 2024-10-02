If you're a motorcycle or car enthusiast, you already know the mixed feelings that come with seeing other countries get something cool that your country doesn't. On the one hand, it's great to see that it exists in the first place. But on the other, why can't it exist in a place where you could reasonably expect to buy one?

Friends, if you lost your mind over how great the beautiful green and black colorway on the Kawasaki Z900 RS Cafe introduced in Indonesia this past summer, then I've got some fantastic news for you today. Why? Because Kawasaki Motors US is bringing that fantastic color to the US.

And not only is Team Green bringing that formidable Z900RS Cafe colorway here. The regular Z900RS ABS and Z900RS SE ABS also get some choice retro-inspired color options, as well. Really, it's hard to think of a better move Kawi could have made with these color choices.

Kawasaki 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS ABS Kawasaki 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS SE ABS Kawasaki 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe ABS

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

If you're the kind of person who appreciates retro styling with modern brakes and suspension, it's honestly hard to think why the Z900RS family shouldn't deserve a place in your list of considerations. Dialing in that special blend of aesthetics that are an extremely pleasant nod to the past while simultaneously not being mired in it, all packaged with a modern inline four-cylinder engine that meets modern emissions standards, has modern brakes, suspension, and ABS is no small task. And yet, Team Green clearly knows what it's doing.

Presuming you're the kind of person who goes for a certain retro aesthetic, it's nice to know that you have choices. You can deal with old bike problems to get the look you want, if you want. Or you can get a shiny new bike channeling that same great energy and skip the vintage bike headaches fun. Please note, I say that from a place of love, and may possibly be biased by the V4 carbs I'm currently rebuilding. But, choices are good!

For the US market, the 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS ABS, Z900RS SE ABS, and Z900RS Cafe ABS start at an MSRP of $12,649 for the base model, $12,899 for the Cafe, and $14,149 for the SE.

Gallery: 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS ABS, Z900RS SE ABS, and Z900RS Cafe ABS