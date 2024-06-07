Whether you like bikes or you like cars, one thing is for certain: Other markets are almost always going to get something cool that you like before yours does. In some cases, maybe your market will never get that thing you've decided that you love (Yamaha XSR900 GP, please, please, please, please don't fall into this category).

Sadly, it's just a fact of life that enthusiasts must learn to live with. Or else constantly yell and shake a fist at the skies about when the mood strikes them. Sure, that behavior may not do a lot to help that thing eventually make it to your market, but it could at least help you feel a little better in the short term.

Anyway, today it's Kawasaki Indonesia that's given us a glimpse of some cool new paint on two of its most-loved retro-modern street bikes: the Z900RS and the Z900RS Cafe.

Introducing the 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS and Z900RS Cafe in that market, Kawasaki Indonesia revealed a sweet black and green colorway on the Cafe, as well as a maroon and gold one on the Z900RS.

2025 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe - Indonesia - Ebony

As the final winning touch, both bikes also get that great retro '70s font choice for the Kawasaki name logo on their tanks.

I mean, just look at these things.

Up above is the 2025 Z900RS Cafe as released in Indonesia. Down below, you'll see the 2025 Z900RS released in the same market.

2025 Kawasaki Z900RS - Indonesia - Ino Red

This Z900RS colorway clearly draws inspiration from the 1975 Z1 900, which seems like a potentially winning move for Kawasaki.

And the Z900RS Cafe seems to incorporate a color that either is the Diamond Dark Green found on the 1976 Kawasaki KZ900 (only interpolated slightly to give it a touch of aesthetic modernity), or else it's very close. It's always difficult to say for sure just by looking at photos, because lighting and monitors, and all sorts of things can affect how colors display.

Simply going by the context clues provided by the concurrent release of the 2025 Z900RS and the '70s-era Kawasaki font choice used on both tanks, it seems more than likely that Kawi also dug deep into its back catalog of winning paint colors when it decided on the hues for these bikes.

So far, as of June 2024, Indonesia is the first place we're seeing them.

Should we expect them to roll out elsewhere? If so, when? It seems fairly likely, from trends we've witnessed regarding new colors in the past. In any case, though, stay tuned.