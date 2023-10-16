Few motorcycles have achieved such a legendary status as the Suzuki Hayabusa. First introduced in 1999, the Hayabusa held the crown of the fastest production motorcycle in the world during its launch. Some 25 years later, that title no longer belongs to the peregrine falcon, but nonetheless, it remains a mainstay in motorcycle culture, and still provides impressive performance.

To mark the success of the Hayabusa over the years, Suzuki unveiled the 25th Anniversary Edition of the Hayabusa back in July 2023. Draped in a loud orange colorway, the special-edition model of this high-performance sportbike was meant to pay homage to the first generation Hayabusa that was released in 1999. Suzuki calls this paint scheme “Glass Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black.”

Apart from the bright orange colorway, the 25th Anniversary Edition also receives an anniversary logo on the fuel tank, as well as laser-etched logos on the mufflers. Adding to the bling are gold-anodized brake disc carriers and chain adjusters, as well as a 3D Suzuki logo on the tank. The bike also gets a single seat cowl and gloss black trim.

On the technology side of the equation, the 25th Anniversary Suzuki Hayabusa is built atop the new-generation Hayabusa that was unveiled in 2021. It’s powered by a 1,340cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four-cylinder engine with a powerful 190 horsepower and 111 pound-feet of torque on tap. Unlike the first generation Hayabusa that was an analog beast, the current generation comes equipped with all the tech you could wish for: lean sensitive ABS and traction control, engine brake settings, cruise control, hill-hold assist, and even launch control.

With all that being said, the 25th Anniversary Hayabusa has already started making its way to multiple markets, with the UK being the latest addition. Over there, it carries a retail price of £18,599 (about $22,700) on-the-road, with 2.9-percent APR finance options for both PCP and HP deals. Commenting on the UK launch of the special-edition model, Jonathan Martin, Suzuki Great Britain’s head of motorcycles, told VisorDown, “There aren’t many – if any – motorcycles that can boast the same sort of history, legacy, and standing that the Hayabusa does. It’s not hyperbole to call it an icon, or game-changing, or legendary; it is all of those things.”

For reference, in the US market, the Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition is already available, and it carries a retail price of $19,599, or $800 more than the standard Hayabusa. Do you think the fancy orange colorway and celebratory touches are worth the premium?