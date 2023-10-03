Have you been looking forward to finding out more about Kawasaki’s first two electric motorcycles, the 2024 Ninja e-1 and Z e-1? If you have, then today is your lucky day, because Team Green just revealed all the details for these two 125cc-equivalent bikes in the US market. Let’s dive right in.

The Motor, Battery Packs, Charging, and Estimated Range

Stylistically, as you can see from the photos, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 hew closely to the design language of their respective families. Underneath their exteriors, both bikes are powered by a 5 kilowatt (about 6.7 horsepower) interior permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. It’s capable of making peak power of 9 kW (or about 12 hp). The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 also offer some regenerative energy from deceleration. Both bikes, like most electric motorcycles, do not have a clutch for riders to operate.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 are powered by a pair of removable 30 amp-hour battery packs. They can be charged in three different ways to keep things convenient: By plugging each pack into a standard household outlet directly, by utilizing a docking station, or by plugging the bike in with the batteries in place. A full charge of each battery pack takes approximately 3.7 hours according to Team Green. The lights and instrument cluster are powered by a separate 12-volt battery, just like combustion bikes.

Kawasaki lists an estimated range of 41 miles on a single charge, cautioning that it arrived at this estimate in Road mode, without using e-Boost. As with any EV, a number of factors including rider weight, head or tail winds, up or downhill riding, spirited riding, and more can affect your actual range. Real-world figures have not yet been determined, but may or may not reflect a manufacturer's estimated numbers.

Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1

88 Photos

The Chassis

Both bikes use a familiar steel trellis frame design, regardless of the styling on top. Suspension duties are performed by a 41mm telescopic front fork offering 4.7 inches of travel up front. In the rear, you’ll find a bottom-link Uni-Trak setup with four-way adjustable preload, offering 5.2 inches of travel. Brakes consist of a single two-piston caliper up front and in the rear, with the disc size being the real difference between the two. There’s a 290mm disc in front and a 220mm disc in the rear. Wheels are 17-inch alloys. ABS is standard on both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1.

Dimensions

Wheelbase on both bikes is 53.9 inches, and length is 78 inches. Likewise, ground clearance and seat height are the same across both bikes, with ground clearance at 6.7 inches and seat height at a nice, approachable 30.9 inches. Rake and trail is also the same, with 24.4 degrees of rake and 3.7 inches of trail across the e-1 lineup in 2024.

Where the two bikes differ, dimensionally speaking, is in width, height, and curb weight. The Ninja e-1 is 27 inches long, while the Z e-1 is 28.7 inches long. Heightwise, the Ninja e-1 is 43.5 inches tall, while the Z e-1 measures 40.7 inches tall. As you’d expect, the Ninja e-1 is the heavier of the two bikes at the curb, weighing in at 308.7 pounds. Meanwhile, the Z e-1 is a comparatively svelte 297.7 pounds.

Power Modes

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 come with two power modes and an e-Boost function. Choose Eco mode to extend the bike’s range via a gentler power response and a top speed electronically governed at 36 mph. Choose Road mode for most everyday situations, and achieve a top speed of 51 mph.

The e-Boost function “allows riders to briefly tap into extra power for stronger acceleration and a higher top speed,” says Kawasaki. This function is available in both Eco and Road modes and will bump top speed up to approximately 59 mph in Road mode and 44 mph in Eco mode. Be aware that the e-Boost function will only last for 15 seconds at a time, which Team Green says is meant to prevent overheating.

Walk Mode

To aid in parking your Ninja e-1 or Z e-1, Kawasaki has included a Walk Mode on both bikes as a standard feature. While in Walk Mode, the display turns red so you know that you’re in it. To operate the bike in Walk Mode, open the throttle to move forward at a maximum speed of about 3 mph. Reversing the bike is as easy as closing the throttle, which will cause the bike to reverse at approximately 1.8 mph.

Additional Features

Both the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 receive a 4.3-inch TFT color display that can be switched between light and dark modes by the rider, or else set to automatically switch if ambient light decreases. Bluetooth connectivity with your smartphone via Kawasaki’s Rideology the App is also available on both bikes as standard.

The Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 get a small, five-liter front trunk (or frunk) where the fuel tank would be on a combustion bike. There’s also an additional small underseat storage area that Kawasaki says “is large enough for a U-lock.” It’s also where you’ll find the adapter if you choose to plug the wall charger directly into the bike and leave the batteries in their compartment to charge.

Pricing and Availability

Kawasaki will offer the 2024 Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 in multiple markets, so pricing and availability may vary. In the US, the 2024 Ninja e-1 starts at an MSRP of $7,599, while the 2024 Z e-1 starts at an MSRP of $7,299.

As far as availability goes, Kawasaki Motors USA is currently taking orders through November 30, 2023, or until production of this bike is sold out. All orders are first-come, first-served, and should be placed through your local Kawasaki dealer. A deposit will be required to hold your place in line. If all goes according to schedule, Kawasaki expects to begin delivering Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 bikes to customers from December 2023 through June 2024.

If you’re interested in a 2024 Kawasaki Ninja e-1 or Z e-1, but you’re not located in the US, your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information in your region is to reach out to your local authorized Kawasaki dealer.