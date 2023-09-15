On September 14, 2023, Kawasaki officially announced that its first two electric motorbikes, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, will be headed to the UK shortly. Given the form factor and sweet power spot that these two bikes occupy, their imminent release in that market is no surprise.

Since this announcement was more of a teaser than a full launch announcement, there aren’t as many details available as there should be soon. Here’s what we know so far.

Both the Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and the Z e-1 are powered by a brushless electric motor that produces 5 kilowatts (about 6.7 horsepower) and can produce a peak 9 kW (about 12 hp) on demand. It uses twin batteries that are wired in parallel and are also removable for easy charging off the bike.

As is standard with most electric motorbikes, the Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 offer clutchless operation. Riders can simply twist the throttle and go. They come with two ride modes: Road and Eco, and details of the settings involved with those modes have yet to be released.

Remember that 9 kilowatts of power that the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 can produce on demand? Riders can activate that power using the special e-boost button that’s located on the right handlebar, just underneath the twist grip. Kawasaki notes that these bikes can produce “a potential top speed of 99 kilometers per hour (about 61.5 mph)” by utilizing this boost. As with all electric vehicles, riders should expect a drop in range with prolonged use of this feature.

Other features include a full-color TFT dash, smartphone connectivity, ABS, and brakes sourced from Kawasaki’s existing 400cc lineup. Of particular interest to new and/or short riders will be the available walking mode on both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1. It will assist riders in walking the bike both forward and in reverse at low speed, which should come in extremely handy when parking.

Kawasaki is sticking with liveries in a signature Metallic Bright Silver and Metallic Matte Lime Green for both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, as well as future electric bikes in its lineup. It plans to offer a charge docking station for the batteries used in these bikes, to make charging at home or work easy for riders.

A range of accessories are also planned, including the specific mention of Kawasaki Ergo-Fit seat options to make these bikes more accessible to a wider range of riders. Full details including pricing and availability in the UK market will be available soon.

What do you think of Kawasaki’s first two electric bikes? Are you interested in trying one? Let us know in the comments!