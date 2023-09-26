Kawasaki Announces 70th Anniversary Exhibition At Kawasaki World Museum

2023 marks a very important milestone for Kawasaki. Team Green has cemented its reputation as one of the most prominent players in the motorcycle industry. Its models have gone on to pave the way in the industry, and it continues to be a driver of innovation today.

The iconic Kawasaki Z1

September 2023 marks the brand’s 70th year of manufacturing motorcycles, and what better way to commemorate such a milestone than by holding a showcase of some of the most important bikes in the brand’s history. Indeed, it was back in 1953 that Kawasaki Machine Works first opened its doors. The company produced motorbike engines shortly after the end of World War II, a time where mobility was in high demand.

Kawasaki 650-W1

Starting September 26, 2023, Kawasaki will be holding a special exhibition in the Kawasaki Heavy Industries Group’s corporate museum inside the Kobe Maritime Museum. The exhibition will highlight the 70-year history of Kawasaki’s motorcycle business. Of course, key motorcycle models of that era will be on display, each with their own unique story to tell. One of the key turning points of the brand was its first entry into the American market in the 1960s and 1970s, a move that would be largely responsible for Kawasaki’s overseas success.

Kawasaki J1

On display will be the Kawasaki J1 from 1966, which is renowned as one of the first Kawasaki motorcycles to be sold in the US. The Kawasaki H1 Mach III will also make an appearance in the exhibition. One of the early sportbikes, the H1 Mach III was a two-stroke 500cc machine made from 1969 to 1975. The Kawasaki 650-W1 will also make an appearance in the exhibition. Just like the J1, it was one of the earliest Kawasaki models to enter the US market back in 1966. Last but not least, the Kawasaki Z1, an iconic machine that undoubtedly paved the way for modern bikes, will also be a star attraction at the exhibition.

Kawasaki H1 Mach III

Kawasaki’s 70th Anniversary exhibition will start on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, and will run for six months until culminating on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The Kobe Maritime Museum is located in Chuo-ku Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, with operating hours Tuesdays to Sundays, 10 AM to 6 PM.